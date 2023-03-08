The Newcastle United midfielder – who came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final late last month – is on the fringes of Eddie Howe’s first team.

Anderson, from Whitley Bay, has been playing for Scotland’s Under-21 side, but he previously played for the country of his birth at Under-19 level. The Sun report that England hope to persuade the 20-year-old to play for their Under-21 team.

If Anderson is persuaded to switch, he wouldn’t be able to play for England until September, when their qualifying campaign for Euro 2025 starts.

Howe handed Elliot his first Premier League start against Liverpool last month, but he had to be withdrawn before the break following the dismissal of goalkeeper Nick Pope. United’s head coach said: “It was a huge disappointment for him, and for me, to have to take him off, because it was the last thing I wanted to do.”

