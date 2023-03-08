News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United player facing new switch decision

Elliot Anderson could switch international allegiance to England – again.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 9:06am

The Newcastle United midfielder – who came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final late last month – is on the fringes of Eddie Howe’s first team.

Read More
Amanda Staveley's boldest Newcastle United 'statement' yet – and Eddie Howe's re...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anderson, from Whitley Bay, has been playing for Scotland’s Under-21 side, but he previously played for the country of his birth at Under-19 level. The Sun report that England hope to persuade the 20-year-old to play for their Under-21 team.

Most Popular

If Anderson is persuaded to switch, he wouldn’t be able to play for England until September, when their qualifying campaign for Euro 2025 starts.

Howe handed Elliot his first Premier League start against Liverpool last month, but he had to be withdrawn before the break following the dismissal of goalkeeper Nick Pope. United’s head coach said: “It was a huge disappointment for him, and for me, to have to take him off, because it was the last thing I wanted to do.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson could switch international allegiance to England.
Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson could switch international allegiance to England.
Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson could switch international allegiance to England.
Elliot AndersonEddie HoweEnglandNick PopeScotlandWhitley BayLiverpool