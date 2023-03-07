Newcastle United player given big lift as he faces up to 'long absence'
Newcastle United’s Joelinton has been given a big lift – after picking up a two-game ban.
The midfielder will miss the club’s games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest after being shown his 10th yellow card of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Joelinton will be back for the April 2 home game against Manchester United.
"With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him,” said United head coach Eddie Howe.
“I thought it was a harsh booking. He plays on the edge, he’s a fierce competitor, and I thought he played very well again today, so we’re going to certainly miss him.”
Joelinton last week missed out on a place in the Brazil squad for a March 25 friendly against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco. Club-mate Bruno Guimaraes was also not selected.
However, the uncapped Joelinton was given encouragement by international Brazil manager Ramon Menezes as he pushes for a first senior call-up.
Menezes said: “Joelinton’s a great player, and can fit in as a defensive midfielder, (or) midfielder. He’s a strong player who we’re watching, and who can wear the shirt of the national team at any time.”
Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2019 in a £40million deal, has previously spoken about his international ambitions.
“I still believe (I can play for Brazil), and I’m very positive,” the 26-year-old. “All I can do is keep up the hard work, give my best and if the chance will come, I will be ready.”