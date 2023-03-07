Newcastle United player given big lift as he faces up to 'long absence'

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him,” said United head coach Eddie Howe.

“I thought it was a harsh booking. He plays on the edge, he’s a fierce competitor, and I thought he played very well again today, so we’re going to certainly miss him.”

Joelinton last week missed out on a place in the Brazil squad for a March 25 friendly against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco. Club-mate Bruno Guimaraes was also not selected.

However, the uncapped Joelinton was given encouragement by international Brazil manager Ramon Menezes as he pushes for a first senior call-up.

Menezes said: “Joelinton’s a great player, and can fit in as a defensive midfielder, (or) midfielder. He’s a strong player who we’re watching, and who can wear the shirt of the national team at any time.”

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton at the Etihad Stadium, where he picked up a two-game ban.

Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2019 in a £40million deal, has previously spoken about his international ambitions.

