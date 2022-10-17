Newcastle United player in the stands, Cristiano Ronaldo’s anger and Eddie Howe’s handshake – moments missed
Newcastle United held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon – here are some ‘moments missed’ from the match.
More issues for Eddie Howe but a welcome return on the bench
Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin missed the match as expected but Eddie Howe delivered an injury bombshell following the full-time whistle.
"Huge blows for us," said Howe. “They’re both very different cases.
Most Popular
"Maxi’s got a very slight irritation of his hamstring. On its own, that would be probably a few days out, but, because it’s the third time he’s done it, we’re going to have to be very careful with his return to play.
"That’s a blow, and Alex has just re-injured his thigh. It’s a similar injury to the first one he picked up with Sweden. He’s going to be out for a while. We probably won’t see him before we break for the World Cup.”
But there was also a late fitness call made in midfield with Joe Willock suffering from illness ahead of the match. The 23-year-old travelled separately to Old Trafford and dropped to the bench when Howe named his team with Joelinton returning to the starting line-up in the midfielder’s place.
Willock was the last Newcastle player to leave the tunnel and make his way to the bench prior to kick-off. And he was joined by a welcome returning face in Jonjo Shelvey sat alongside him.
It was the first time Shelvey had been named in a Newcastle squad in the Premier League this season after suffering a hamstring injury against Benfica in pre-season.
Eddie Howe’s handshake
Prior to kick-off, Manchester United pair David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo were honoured after reaching career milestones.
Ronaldo netted his 700th career goal in Man United’s 2-1 win over Everton last time out in the Premier League while De Gea became The Red Devils’ first player from outside of the United Kingdom to have played 500 games for the club.
Former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson – who never lost against Newcastle at Old Trafford during his 26-year tenure – was in attendance to present the pair their award.
Shortly afterwards, the 80-year-old had a brief handshake and interaction with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, a manager he never came up against during his 26-years as Manchester United boss.
Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley previously made reference to Ferguson’s long stint at Manchester United when speaking about Howe’s appointment as Newcastle boss.
And Ferguson also praised Howe's stint at his former club AFC Bournemouth when discussing some of the best up-and-coming managers.
“Eddie Howe had a great period at Bournemouth, for a young manager,” Ferguson said.
"I think he did very well even though he's relegated it doesn't mean to say he's not a good manager, I think he is a good manager.”
Read More
Martin Dubravka watches on from the stands
Martin Dubravka is still waiting to make his Manchester United debut after joining the club on loan from Newcastle.
And with the Slovakian goalkeeper ineligible to play against his parent club, he was forced to watch the match from the stands.
The 33-year-old could be seen in his Manchester United tracksuit watching on as Newcastle kept their fourth clean sheet of the season to keep their record of the best defence in the Premier League intact with Nick Pope in between the sticks.
Dubravka’s parent club actually started the game the stronger at Old Trafford as they pressed Manchester United and put them under pressure.
Newcastle saw two penalty shouts turned down in the first half and hit the woodwork twice through Joelinton, but couldn’t find a breakthrough.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s anger
Cristiano Ronaldo has never lost to Newcastle during his career and has scored eight goals against The Magpies in the process.
But his most recent outing against the club was a frustrating one as he returned to the starting line-up in the Premier League.
Within five minutes of the second half, Ronaldo had found the net twice but saw both strikes disallowed. His first was for a blatant offside, and as Newcastle prepared to take the resulting free-kick, the Portuguese international poked the ball past Nick Pope and into the Newcastle goal again.
Referee Craig Pawson ruled the goal out as play had not resumed, much to the frustration of Ronaldo and the Manchester United players, all of whom surrounded the official in protest. Ronaldo was shown a yellow card in the aftermath.
As Manchester United pushed for the opener, Newcastle stifled their momentum by stopping and slowing down play when they had the opportunity.
The home side also had a big penalty shout as Ronaldo was tripped inside the area by Kieran Trippier, but nothing was given once again.
And when Ronaldo’s number was shown on the fourth official’s board after 72 minutes, the 37-year-old shook his head and reluctantly made his way to the bench to be replaced by Marcus Rashford.
A family affair for Bruno Guimaraes
Bruno Guimaraes sported custom shin-pads showing a picture of his family during the match at Old Trafford as his dad, Dick, watched on from the stands.
In a role reveral, the 24-year-old had watched his dad playing football at Gosforth Academy in Newcastle on Friday evening.
Guimaraes’ family are spending time in England as the Newcastle midfielder awaits the birth of his first child, Matteo.
It was the Brazilian’s first appearance of his career at Old Trafford as he helped The Magpies secure a valuable point.
Nick Pope’s career milestone
On a day where Manchester United were celebrating career milestones for their players, Nick Pope celebrated one of his own.
The England international kept his 50th Premier League clean sheet
Only four goalkeepers – Ederson, Alisson, Hugo Lloris and De Gea – have kept more clean sheets since Pope made his Premier League debut.
The clean sheet also means Newcastle have the outright best defence in the Premier League with nine goals conceded after 10 matches.