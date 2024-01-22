'Great to be back' - Newcastle United player issues injury update after 11-game absence
Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby has returned from injury for Swansea City.
Harrison Ashby marked his return from injury during his loan spell at Swansea City after almost two months out.
The 22-year-old started at right-back for Swansea in a 3-1 defeat at home to promotion-chasing Southampton. Fellow Newcastle United loanee Ryan Fraser started the match for The Saints.
Ashby - who joined Newcastle United from West Ham United last January before being loaned out to Swansea in the summer - suffered a hamstring injury in a 2-2 draw with Hull City back in November. The defender briefly returned to Newcastle to have his injury assessed and work on his recovery before joining back up with the Swansea squad.
The full-back has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Swansea during his loan spell, scoring once. His injury sidelined him for 11 matches.
Following his return to action, Ashby took to Instagram to post a photograph along with the caption: "Tough start to the game but a lot of good things to build on and improve, feels great to be back on the grass again💪🏼 focus turns to Thursday🤍🦢."
Next up for Swansea in an FA Cup fourth-round clash away to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth on Thursday (7:45pm kick-off).
Ashby is still yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle after suffering with injury following his arrival from West Ham last season. He did feature for the Under-21s side and for the first-team in pre-season over the summer, scoring late on in a 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox back in July.