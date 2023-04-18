News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Newcastle United player issues six-word message after injury boost ahead of Tottenham Hotspur

Harrison Ashby certainly made the most of his first appearance in Newcastle United colours following his January arrival from West Ham United.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST

Ashby was named in the Newcastle Under-21s starting line-up for the Premier League 2 Division 2 match against Norwich City Under-21s on Monday afternoon. It was his first appearance since joining the club for £3million in January.

And the 21-year-old got off the mark quickly as he set-up Ryan Fraser for the opening goal before scoring with a fine finish himself with less than a quarter of the game played.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
READ MORE
Newcastle United signing Harrison Ashby applauds the fans as he is presented prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)Newcastle United signing Harrison Ashby applauds the fans as he is presented prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Newcastle United signing Harrison Ashby applauds the fans as he is presented prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Another former West Ham youngster Amadou Diallo made it 3-0 to the Young Magpies before Norwich made a rapid comeback to make it 3-3 after just 48 minutes. Ashby was withdrawn after the hour mark as Newcastle bounced back to secure a victory with Lewis Miley’s well-taken strike making it 4-3.

Although Ashby is yet to be involved in a first-team matchday squad for Newcastle since joining the club, his encouraging display in front of head coach Eddie Howe will have provided the young right-back with a much needed boost after a difficult first couple of months at the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ashby picked up a hamstring injury shortly after his arrival which caused him to miss training for ‘a few weeks’, according to Howe. But now he’s back fit and available, Ashby could be getting a call-up to the bench before the end of the season as Newcastle look to achieve Champions League qualification.

Following his return to action, Ashby posted an image on Instagram with the caption: “Oh it’s good to be back.”

Newcastle’s official Instagram account responded: “Well played, Harrison!”

Related topics:West Ham UnitedTottenham HotspurEddie HoweNorwich City