‘Not close’ - Newcastle United star ruled out for nine matches - including Man Utd & Arsenal
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has been ruled out for at least another two weeks by head coach Eddie Howe.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Botman has missed the last five matches for Newcastle with a knee injury and is set for at least another four games on the sidelines as he recovers. Howe told reporters in his pre-match press conference that Botman had used the international break well to build up his fitness before revealing after the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday that the defender is still yet to return to training.
“He was not close today,” the Magpies’ boss told The Gazette. “Obviously I couldn’t say that yesterday [Friday] but he hasn’t trained yet, he’s got a bit of a way to go.
“Hopefully it won’t be too long, but next couple of weeks, he won’t be fit.”
Newcastle have a busy schedule coming up which is likely to see Botman miss the upcoming Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night as well as the Premier League fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal either side of the Carabao Cup trip to Manchester United.
It was hinted Botman would be back straight after the international break with the defender posting on social media last weekend that he would be: “Coming back stronger than ever.”
Newcastle have a number of injuries to compete with over the coming weeks with Joe Willock closing in on a return from a long-term absence and Harvey Barnes sidelined until 2024. Midfielder Sandro Tonali is also facing a potential ban if found guilty of alleged illegal betting.