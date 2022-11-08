News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player pictured at training ground as club issue five-word injury update

Newcastle United have shared a positive injury update with defender Emil Krafth pictured back at the club's training ground.

By Dominic Scurr
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 3:38pm

Krafth has been out injured for Newcastle since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers back in August. The right-back has not been included in the 25-man squad for the first half of the 2022-23 campaign but is hopeful of returning before the end of the season.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Krafth working in the gym along with the caption: “Working hard on his recovery.”

Krafth’s injury has meant he has rarely being pictured at the training ground or on a matchday as he continues his rehabilitation process. But the 28-year-old has still been present behind the scenes at Darsley Park while getting support from club staff and his team-mates.

Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson & Alexander Isak injury latest – Newcastle United...

Newcastle No. 9 Callum Wilson, who has ruptured his ACL twice during his career, has offered advice to the Swedish international.

Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “Knowing that I've done my ACL twice before in the past, [Krafth] has come up to me and asked me for advice, he's asked my opinion on things and wants to know time frames and what I did throughout my rehab to get to the place I did.

"When you're in it, you just grind through. I was fortunate enough when I was at Bournemouth when I did it, I was speaking to a psychologist throughout it when I felt I needed it.”

Phil Foden of Manchester City attempts to cross the ball past Emil Krafth of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
