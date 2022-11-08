Krafth has been out injured for Newcastle since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers back in August. The right-back has not been included in the 25-man squad for the first half of the 2022-23 campaign but is hopeful of returning before the end of the season.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Krafth working in the gym along with the caption: “Working hard on his recovery.”

Krafth’s injury has meant he has rarely being pictured at the training ground or on a matchday as he continues his rehabilitation process. But the 28-year-old has still been present behind the scenes at Darsley Park while getting support from club staff and his team-mates.

Newcastle No. 9 Callum Wilson, who has ruptured his ACL twice during his career, has offered advice to the Swedish international.

Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “Knowing that I've done my ACL twice before in the past, [Krafth] has come up to me and asked me for advice, he's asked my opinion on things and wants to know time frames and what I did throughout my rehab to get to the place I did.

"When you're in it, you just grind through. I was fortunate enough when I was at Bournemouth when I did it, I was speaking to a psychologist throughout it when I felt I needed it.”

