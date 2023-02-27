Newcastle United player posts emotional message to 'incredible' fans
Fabian Schar's posted a message to Newcastle United fans after the club’s Carabao Cup final defeat.
Eddie Howe's side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley yesterday – and Schar paid tribute to the club's “incredible” support.
“Still hard to find words," tweeted Schar. “Since I came to Newcastle my dream was to win a trophy for this club. To give all the people around the club what they deserve.
"Yesterday was not that day but sometimes that’s football. I want to say thank you for the incredible support, it means so much to me and I am truly thankful to be part of this amazing club.
"Now is time to get up and fight for things we want to achieve this seasons. I will leave my heart on the pitch like I always do and I will do everything I can for black and white. I am sure one day we are gonna lift a trophy together.”