Newcastle United player posts emotional message to 'incredible' fans

Fabian Schar's posted a message to Newcastle United fans after the club’s Carabao Cup final defeat.

By Miles Starforth
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 7:14pm

Eddie Howe's side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley yesterday – and Schar paid tribute to the club's “incredible” support.

“Still hard to find words," tweeted Schar. “Since I came to Newcastle my dream was to win a trophy for this club. To give all the people around the club what they deserve.

"Yesterday was not that day but sometimes that’s football. I want to say thank you for the incredible support, it means so much to me and I am truly thankful to be part of this amazing club.

"Now is time to get up and fight for things we want to achieve this seasons. I will leave my heart on the pitch like I always do and I will do everything I can for black and white. I am sure one day we are gonna lift a trophy together.”

Newcastle United's Fabian Schar.
