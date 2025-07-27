Newcastle United player ratings v Arsenal | Getty Images

Arsenal v Newcastle United: How Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Elanga & co fared in our player ratings.

After weathering some early possession from Arsenal, Eddie Howe’s side got off to a flying start in Singapore when Anthony Elanga netted his first ever Newcastle United goal. The Swedish international made his first start for his new club at the Singapore National Stadium and took just six minutes to open his account.

A lovely flowing move from the Magpies began with Anthony Gordon on the right and ended with Elanga, rather fortuitously, tapping home a Sandro Tonali cross into the back of the Arsenal net. Elanga’s effort hit his own foot before clipping the inside of the post and trickling beyond David Raya.

After being hammered by Celtic last weekend, Newcastle’s start in Singapore would have pleased Howe as his team continued to test the Gunners defensive line. Both Bruno Guimaraes and Elanga went close whilst Nick Pope remained largely untested.

Pope’s first real act of the game was to pick the ball out of the back of his net when Mikel Merino slid an effort from the edge of the box into the corner. The Gunners soon took the lead when Alex Murphy turned the ball past Pope and into his own net.

The young defender had Bukayo Saka breathing down his neck but could only turn the ball into his own net after a dangerous cross from the Arsenal left. Arsenal looked to press home their advantage and ended the half as the team on top with Leandro Trossard and Saka looking particularly threatening on either flank.

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the first-half of their pre-season clash against Arsenal:

Newcastle United v Arsenal player ratings

Nick Pope - 6

Had very little to do in the opening stages of the game. Couldn’t get near Merino’s strike and could do nothing about the own goal that followed. Looked solid with the ball at his feet.

Kieran Trippier - 5

Had a nervy few minutes around Arsenal’s second goal and was culpable for losing the ball in that attack. Was then beaten by Leandro Trossard moments later.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6

A commanding presence at the back and looked unfazed making his first senior start in 484 days. Matched up physically against Kai Havertz. Booked for preventing Raya restarting the game.

Dan Burn - 6

Made a huge block to deny Trossard’s strike from nestling past Pope. Dealt well with Havertz but struggled at times when matched up against Saka.

Alex Murphy - 5

Had a tough task against Bukayo Saka on the left of a back four but started well against the Three Lions man. Will be disappointed with his failure to clear the ball for Arsenal’s second and endured a shaky end to the first half.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

A typically energetic performance from Newcastle’s captain. Lost the ball in the build-up to Arsenal’s equaliser.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Played a lovely ball across the box for Elanga’s opener after driving the team forward in the build up to it. Took a whack midway through the first half but was able to continue.

Joe Willock - 6

The most anonymous of the midfield trio and struggled to get himself into the game at times.

Anthony Elanga - 7

Took just minutes to score on his first start for the club. A rather fortuitous finish, but he was in the right place at the right time to make it count. Could have netted a second in the 11th minute but Raya was equal to his effort.

Will Osula - 6

Led the line in Isak’s absence. Pressed and harried the opposition defenders whenever they received the ball.

Gordon’s relentless early running really set the pace for the Magpies with his work to get them going up the pitch absolutely crucial for Elanga’s opener.