Newcastle United player ratings v Bradford City. | Getty Images

Newcastle United 4-1 Bradford City player ratings: Here’s how William Osula, Anthony Gordon, Lewis Miley and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United beat Bradford City 4-1 in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made seven changes to his Newcastle side for the second successive game with Aaron Ramsdale making his competitive debut for the club in goal. Anthony Gordon returned from suspension to start on the left wing while Emil Krafth made his first appearance of the season at right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Miley were the only players to keep their place in the side from the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Joelinton opened the scoring with a close-range effort into the bottom right corner after the ball fell kindly to him inside the box.

Moments later, William Osula doubled Newcastle’s lead as Bruno Guimaraes played him through for his second of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes was provider again as he set up Joelinton for his second and Newcastle’s third of the evening to put the result beyond doubt.

Bradford grabbed a consolation in the closing stages as substitute Andy Cook picked up the loose ball inside the area and lashed it in off the underside of the crossbar.

Osula restored Newcastle’s three goal advantage late on with a tap in from Harvey Barnes’ cross.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Ramsdale - 6

Made a couple of tidy saves, punched the ball well and showed good distribution. Could do little about Bradford’s goal.

Emil Krafth - 6

His first appearance of the season. Linked up well with his fellow Swede Anthony Elanga down the right.

Malick Thiaw - 7

Distributed the ball well from the back. Had a comfortable evening.

Sven Botman - 7

Strolled through the game with class.

Lewis Hall - 7

His first home start since February, getting back to his best levels following a long injury absence. Put a smart ball in for Bruno Guimaraes and posed an attacking threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Miley - 7

Imposed himself in the middle of the park and always showed for the ball. Took risks with his passing, some of which came off, some didn’t. Played a great ball through to Osula but the forward couldn’t convert. Made several good recoveries to cut out Bradford attacks. Was clumsy in possession for Bradford’s goal.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Not on the same wavelength as some of his teammates early on but started to click once Newcastle went in front. Grabbed an excellent assist for Osula, but his passing was otherwise quite hit and miss. Let fly from distance a couple of times but didn’t hit the target. Clipped the bar in the second half after being set up by Lewis Hall. Great running, vision and composure helped set up Joelinton to make it 3-0. Had a chance to make it 4-0 but his shot was comfortable for the goalkeeper. Unlucky not to score.

Joelinton - 8

Blasted over with Newcastle’s first opening of the game after four minutes. Made no mistake when the ball fell kindly to him 15 minutes later. Another tidy finish made it 3-0 heading into the closing stages. Denied a hat-trick by a good block.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Showed several good turns of pace down the right, just lacked the final ball or shot. Should have scored at least once but left the pitch with the feeling he could have offered more in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Gordon - 7

Played like he has a point to prove, always running with intent and trying to make things happen. Forced a smart save from Sam Walker after half an hour. Dragged a shot narrowly wide in the second half. Did everything but score.

William Osula - 8

The ball wasn’t really sticking early on by he showed good movement and composure to double Newcastle’s lead before the 20-minute mark. Could have made it 3-0 after being played in by Anthony Elanga. Missed a point-blank header from Gordon’s cross in the second half but made amends with his second of the game to make it 4-1, though he couldn’t really miss. Ended the game full of confidence after moving out to the right.

Substitutes

Kieran Trippier - 6

On for Krafth 61: Kept things ticking over as Newcastle saw out the win.

Tino Livramento - 6

On for Hall 61: Had a great opportunity moments after coming on but opted to try a pass instead of shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Woltemade - 7

On for Elanga 68: Brought his teammates into the game and created openings with some clever touches but didn’t threaten the goal.

Harvey Barnes - 7

On for Gordon 68: Missed a good chance from Livramento’s cross but the flag was up anyway. Played in by Woltemade moments later but curled a shot around the right post. Got in again but instead opted for a pass to set up Osula.

On for Botman 88: Saw out the win.