Newcastle United 2-1 Brentford player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and co fared.

Newcastle United beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle returned to Premier League action for the first time in over three weeks as they look to build on their Carabao Cup success and continue their push for Champions League qualification.

The Magpies named an unchanged starting line-up from their previous Premier League match at West Ham and the 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool. But there was one change on the bench with 18-year-old full-back Leo Shahar called up to the first team for the first time with Matt Targett dropping out.

Newcastle had a big chance in the opening 90 seconds of the game with Alexander Isak heading wide. Joelinton and Harvey Barnes also came close but the hosts were unable to test Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal.

Harvey Barnes had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time but the offside flag went up and a VAR check confirmed the decision. With the first half set to end goalless, Newcastle took the lead through Alexander Isak, who volleyed in from Jacob Murphy’s cross.

Midway through the second half Newcastle conceded their first penalty of the Premier League season as Nick Pope brought down Yoane Wissa inside the box. Bryan Mbeumo stepped up and sent Pope the wrong way to make it 1-1.

Newcastle went back in front through Sandro Tonali, whose drilled cross-cum-shot from the right wing darted straight into the goal to make it 2-1.

The Magpies were able to see out the win to move temporarily into the top five and potential Champions League qualification with nine games left to play.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Solid with his distribution and reacted well to claw the ball away from danger in the second half after initially slipping it. Conceded a penalty in the second half which allowed Brentford to draw level. Made an important save to deny Kevin Schade in stoppage time.

Kieran Trippier - 8

Made a vital defensive header at the back post and some big challenges. Has been excellent in recent games. Limped off in the closing stages.

Fabian Schar - 7

Made an important block to deny Kevin Schade. Lined up a shot from distance but opted to pass instead. Booked.

Dan Burn - 7

A composed defensive display. Strong in the air and made some important blocks.

Tino Livramento - 8

Put a great ball into the box with his left foot in the opening two minutes but Isak headed wide. Showed plenty of energy down the right and remained on the front foot.

Sandro Tonali - 9

Made an important interception to cut out a dangerous Brentford attack. Covered every blade of grass to keep Newcastle on the front foot. Faded slightly in the second half but stepped up at a key moment to drill Newcastle back in front from a tight angle. Newcastle’s star man.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Pushed forward well and had the ball in some dangerous areas, just lacked the final pass. Did the dirty work very well to help Newcastle hold onto their lead.

Joelinton - 6

Flashed an angled shot wide early on. Brought the ball out well to pick out Wilson late on. Battled on in the middle of the park following a knock but a little sloppy in possession at times.

Jacob Murphy - 5

Snatched the ball off Ethan Pinnock and played through Isak, who couldn’t capitalise. Was quiet for the most part in the opening 45 minutes but put in a great cross to set up Isak once again. Squandered a great chance to make it 2-0 in the second half. Assist aside, it was a poor performance from the winger.

Harvey Barnes - 7

Curled a venomous shot wide from the edge of the box. Found Isak with a pinpoint pass after cutting inside but the striker couldn’t capitalise. Saw a shot deflect over in the closing stages. Worked hard throughout.

Alexander Isak - 6

Headed narrowly wide in the opening minutes. Blasted over after 22 minutes after being slipped in by Murphy. A sluggish first half performance by his high standards but capped it off with his 24th goal of the season. Substituted after tiring in the second half.

Substitutes

Joe Willock - 7

On for Murphy 67: Brought some fresh legs and energy for the closing stages without causing Brentford too many problems. Forced a save from Flekken in stoppage time.

Callum Wilson - 6

On for Isak 67: Saw an effort to make it 3-1 well blocked in the closing stages.

On for Trippier 90

On for Barnes 90