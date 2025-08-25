Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Florian Wirtz of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United are losing 1-0 to Liverpool at St James’ Park with 10 men in their first home match of the new Premier League season - here are the player ratings from the game so far.

Newcastle were without Alexander Isak for the match as the striker refuses to play for the football club in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

But Newcastle have rejected The Reds’ £110million bid and have issued a statement saying they expect the Swede to remain at the club beyond the September 1 transfer deadline.

It’s an intriguing narrative that has built around what is already historically a very entertaining Premier League fixture.

Despite Newcastle’s dominance for the majority of the first half, Liverpool took the lead against the run of play as Ryan Gravenberch’s shot from distance rolled into the bottom left corner.

Newcastle were then dealt another big blow as Anthony Gordon was shown a straight red card following a VAR check on a foul on Virgil van Dijk.

Here are the Newcastle United half-time player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Had to be alert to parry Florian Wirtz's shot clear. Planted to the spot for Liverpool’s opener.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Defended well when required and was tidy on the ball just misjudged the flight of the ball on a couple of occasions. Wasn’t able to produce anything from a set-piece, of which Newcastle had plenty.

Fabian Schar - 7

A failed clearance almost gave Liverpool an opener but played the ball out well to start a Newcastle attack at the end of the half. Generally solid.

Dan Burn - 7

Dominant in the air but couldn’t find the target with a header from a corner this time around.

Tino Livramento - 8

Showed great energy and athleticism to read the game and carry the ball forward. Excellent composure on the ball.

Sandro Tonali - 8

Set the tone early on by winning the ball high up the pitch, which led to a Newcastle corner. Created a chance for himself after winning the ball back on the halfway line, but opted to try the pass, and the attack broke down.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Had some really good moments starting Newcastle attacks from the middle of the park. Couldn’t stop Gravenberch getting his shot away for the opener.

Joelinton - 7

Got into a great area to give Newcastle the lead but Elanga’s tee-up eluded him. Brought the perfect amount of energy into the game early on with some strong tackling and powerful runs but faded as the game went on.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Got the first huge cheer of the game by winning a corner in the opening minute. A good burst of pace looked to have set up Joelinton, but the chance went begging.

Harvey Barnes - 6

Put a good ball into the box for Anthony Gordon, was heavily involved without posing a major threat.

Anthony Gordon - 4

Came close with two headers in quick succession. In and out of the game, leading the line. Sent off for a foolish challenge at the end of the first half to give Newcastle a mountain to climb. Was doing okay before that.