Newcastle United beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Newcastle went into the game with a 2-0 lead from the first leg and thought they’d made it 3-0 on aggregate in the opening minutes as Alexander Isak broke clear and found the top left corner of the goal only for a lengthy VAR check to rule out the goal for offside.

Isak was slipped in again by Gordon after 20 minutes but this time was denied by the post. Fortunately, Jacob Murphy was there to react quickly and poke the ball in on the rebound to make it 1-0 on the night.

Shortly after half-time, Newcastle doubled their lead as Fabian Schar won the ball high up for Anthony Gordon to double the hosts’ lead on the night and make it 4-0 on aggregate.

And that was enought to secure a second Carabao Cup final in three seasons for Newcastle as they prepare to face either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool at Wembley next month.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 7

Made an important save at his near post but didn’t have too much to do otherwise.

Kieran Trippier - 8

Won some important defensive headers and was almost faultless on his return to the side. Got forward when he could and linked up well with Jacob Murphy.

Fabian Schar - 8

Looked more comfortable with Trippier and Botman either side of him. Did brilliantly to win the ball on the edge of the box and set up Gordon to make it 2-0.

Sven Botman - 9

Made a big block to deny Odegaard. A colossal defensive showing on his return to the line-up.

Dan Burn - 8

A solid presence on the left of the back three. Other than one header for Kai Havertz, didn’t give Arsenal a sniff.

Lewis Hall - 7

Let a few crosses come in from his side but improved in the second half as Newcastle saw out the win.

Sandro Tonali - 8

Won the ball in the build-up to Isak’s disallowed goal. Made his presence felt in the middle of the park.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Worked hard in the middle of the park to keep Arsenal at bay. Did the dirty work and showed flashes of class when needed.

Jacob Murphy - 8

Reacted well to turn in his second goal in as many games after Isak hit the post.

Anthony Gordon - 9

Slipped through Isak for his disallowed goal in the opening minutes and in the passage of play that led to the opener. Curled a shot wide at the end of the first half and another early in the second before making it 2-0 with a smart finish.

Alexander Isak - 8

Had the ball in the net early with a fine finish but was denied by a VAR check. Won the ball and hit the post in the build-up to Murphy’s opener. The Arsenal defence look terrified of him though he has been guilty of a few misplaced passes.

