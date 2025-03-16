Newcastle United 1-0 Liverpool player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and co fared in the Carabao Cup final so far.

Newcastle United are beating Liverpool 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Dan Burn’s bullet header on the stroke of half-time from Kieran Trippier’s corner gave The Magpies the advantage at the halfway stage at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged starting line-up and bench from the 1-0 win at West Ham United last time out in the Premier League. But Newcastle’s side had a distinctly different look from the side beaten by Manchester United in the 2023 Carabao Cup final.

Nick Pope missed the last final due to suspension but was named in between the sticks at Wembley this time out as one of six changes to the side from two years ago. Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes have all joined the club since the last trip to Wembley while Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy were in from the start after coming on as substitutes against Manchester United.

Barnes had Newcastle’s first chance of the game as he stretched to try and meet a Murphy cross but his volleyed effort sailed harmlessly wide of the Liverpool goal. It was Newcastle who started the game on the front foot, buoyed by the 32,000 Geordies in fine voice in the black and white half of Wembley Stadium.

Sandro Tonali curled a low effort wide of the right post from the edge of the box and Newcastle’s first shot on target came after 35 minutes when Burn’s header was flicked goalwards by captain Bruno Guimaraes but it was comfortably gathered by Caoimhin Kelleher in the Liverpool goal.

Newcastle eventually found the breakthrough their first half performance deserved on the stroke of half-time. Fresh from his first England call-up Burn made history for Newcastle by becoming the club’s first cup final scorer in 49 years with his header finding the bottom left corner.

1-0 Newcastle. Belief and something to hang on to heading into the second half.

Nick Pope - 7

Kept his place in the starting line-up from Monday after missing the last Carabao Cup final. Came off his line well when needed to clear the danger.

Rose to the big occasion and helped Newcastle get on the front. Defended well and linked play up down the right, set up Burn to open the scoring.

Fabian Schar - 7

Distributed the ball well from the back and remained solid defensively.

Dan Burn - 8

Was aggressive when attacking the ball in the air. Did well to marshall Salah out of play in the opening 10 minutes. Ended a 25 year wait for a goal at Wembley Stadium for Newcastle with a bullet header on the stroke of half time.

Tino Livramento - 7

Showed plenty of energy and intent to get forward.

Sandro Tonali - 8

Curled an edge of the box effort wide. His drive and tenacity to win the ball back and put Liverpool under pressure we key for Newcastle in the opening exchanges. Absolutely everywhere.

Flicked a header goalwards for Newcastle’s first shot on target but it was comfortably dealt with by Caoimhin Kelleher. Keeping his composure in the middle of the park.

Joelinton - 8

His outmuscling of Jarell Quansah in the build-up to half-time was the Brazilian at his powerhouse best. Newcastle will need more of it in the second half.

Jacob Murphy - 5

Put in a good cross for Harvey Barnes early on. Blazed a shot over after 15 minutes. Involved in an attacking sense but caught out on a couple of occasions. Newcastle’s weak link so far.

Alexander Isak - 6

Not had many openings but has kept the Liverpool defenders busy with his movement.

Harvey Barnes - 6

Couldn’t volley Murphy’s cross goalwards in the opening minutes. Almost picked out Isak midway through the first half but he cross was cleared for a corner by Konate.