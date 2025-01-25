Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton 1-3 Newcastle United player ratings: Here's how Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and co fared.

Newcastle United beat Southampton 3-1 at St Mary’s in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle went into the match looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park with Eddie Howe making one change to his side at St Mary’s. Fabian Schar returned to the starting line-up for his first Premier League start of 2025 with Sven Botman dropping to the bench.

Southampton took an early lead with Jan Bednarek heading in from James Bree’s cross. It was a familiar feeling for The Magpies with Eddie Howe’s side going behind first in four of their five matches so far in 2025.

They came back to win against Tottenham Hotspur and Bromley previously and quickly turned things around in the first half.

Alexander Isak won a penalty following a VAR check and converted it to draw Newcastle level before putting the visitors ahead minutes later after being slipped through by Jacob Murphy.

Isak had a chance to make it a hat-trick and 3-1 minutes later but was denied by a good save from Alex McCarthy in the Southampton goal.

But the score remained 2-1 to Newcastle as the sides went in at half-time.

The Magpies quickly made it 3-1 after the break as Anthony Gordon slipped through Sandro Tonali to apply the finish.

Southampton thought they’d pulled a goal back through Mateus Fernandes late on only for VAR to overturn the decision.

Newcastle saw out the 3-1 win to take them temporarily up to fourth in the Premier League table with Manchester City and Chelsea facing each other in the evening kick-off.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Martin Dubravka - 6

Rooted to his spot for Southampton’s opener, could do nothing about it as he wasn’t helped by his defence. Made a good save to tip over Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ acrobatic effort.

Tino Livramento - 6

Left with two men to mark for Southampton’s early opener but did very little to stop Bednarek from getting a free header away. Made several driving runs forward and got involved against his former club.

Fabian Schar - 5

Making his first Premier League start of 2025. Still shaking off some rustiness with a couple of unconvincing headers and passes. That was evident in the closing stages as he misjudged a header which allowed Southampton to find the net - was saved by VAR, but was lucky.

Dan Burn - 6

Couldn’t quite win the ball back in the build-up to Southampton’s opener as he was dragged out to the left. Managed to compose himself afterwards. Made a good last-ditch challenge in the second half though Martin Dubravka looked to have had it covered. Headed just wide in stoppage time.

Lewis Hall - 7

Dragged into the corner in the build-up to Southampton’s opener which allowed Bree to get a cross in. Beaten to a few headers but linked up well with Gordon at times and got into some really good forward positions, particularly in the second half.

Sandro Tonali - 8

On the back foot early on and caught out a couple of times but grew into the game quickly. Doubled his Premier League scoring account with a smart one-on-one finish - his first league goal since his debut. Oozed confidence and class in the second half.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Grabbed control of the midfield after a stuttering start in the first half but faded in the second before being brought off. Got the ball in some really good areas but was sometimes guilty of being a bit hesitant in possession - slightly off his usual high standards as he looked somewhat frustrated as he left the field.

Joelinton - 6

Saw an early chance blocked for a corner. Blasted a shot over from the edge of the box shortly after. Provided some bite to Newcastle’s midfield after the early setback and came close to making it 4-1 in the second half with his effort beating the keeper but deflecting just wide of Bednarek.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Grabbed yet another assist for Alexander Isak with a smart through ball. Hit the post with a left-footed strike from distance.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Plenty of effort and energy down the left to keep the Southampton defenders on their toes. An instinctive first-time pass released Tonali to make it 3-1 shortly after the restart. It didn’t always come off for him but ran all day to help carry the ball forward.

Alexander Isak - 8

Won and converted a penalty to draw Newcastle level midway through the first half. Put Newcastle ahead minutes later with a tidy finish before being denied a 10-minute hat-trick by a strong leg from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. Less involved in the second half as Newcastle strolled to victory.

Substitutes

Lewis Miley - n/a

On for Guimaraes 79: A typically tidy cameo display.

Joe Willock - n/a

On for Isak 79: Had a couple of touches in good areas as Newcastle saw out the win. Curled an effort wide of the post in the 96th minute.

On for Gordon 89: Almost scored a fine solo goal shortly after coming on.

On for Murphy 90: A late introduction.