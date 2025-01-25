Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have agreed a fee with Atlanta United for Miguel Almiron heading into the final full week of the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fee, understood to be worth in the region of £10million, will be Newcastle’s first major piece of business during the transfer window with Almiron set to return to his former club. The Paraguayan joined The Magpies from Atlanta for a then-reported club record fee of £21million in 2019.

Six years, 222 appearances and 30 goals for Newcastle later - including the club’s first Champions League goal in over 20 years in the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 - Almiron is set to return to the MLS side. According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have reached an agreement with Atlanta over a transfer fee but personal terms are still yet to be agreed between the player and club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although contract terms are not thought to be a major issue, the deal has been slow to progress following an initial proposal around a fortnight ago. Almiron has continued to train and has remained part of Newcastle’s matchday squad.

Almiron was an unused substitute in the 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth last weekend in what was expected to be his final appearance at St James’ Park. But the 30-year-old trained in preparation for the Southampton game at St Mary’s on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Ahead of the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed Almiron will remain part of his plans until further notice.

“I think Miggy's head has been very, very solidly here,” Howe said when asked for an update on Almiron. “He's been brilliant in training this week. I've seen not one moment where I thought, ‘Oh, I need to address this or speak to him or have a deeper conversation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we're both aware of the situation. Yes, there is interest in him from other clubs. There is, potentially, a chance he could leave before the window, but until that moment and if that moment never arrives, he's still a valuable member of the squad.

“We love him to bits. He's got a great energy and character that's never changed for a second. He's been the ultimate professional and let's see what happens.”

Newcastle’s squad travelled down to Southampton via plane on Friday afternoon amid Storm Eowyn. Howe’s side will be looking to make it 10 wins in 11 with a victory against the Premier League’s bottom club this weekend.