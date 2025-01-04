Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spurs 1-2 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and co have fared.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that beat Manchester United 2-0 on Monday with Tino Livramento coming back into the side in place of Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman making his first appearance since March in place of the suspended Fabian Schar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs took an early lead with Dominic Solanke peeling off Botman to head the home side in front. But Newcastle quickly replied with Bruno Guimaraes finding Anthony Gordon, who made no mistake to level the score.

Alexander Isak then put Newcastle in front heading in at half-time with a goal for the seventh successive Premier League match.

Spurs pushed for an equaliser in the second half and threatened the Newcastle goal while the visitors were limited to just a couple of chances on the counter attack. But after 103 minutes, the full-time whistle finally blew to confirm a sixth successive win for Newcastle.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Dubravka - 7

Couldn't do much about the goal. Typically strong with his distribution to start Newcastle attacks. Made a good low save to deny Johnson on in the second half. Showed good hands to claim Solanke’s header in stoppage time.

Tino Livramento - 7

Took a knock early on but has recovered well to show good energy down the right and got forward.

Sven Botman - 7

A long-awaited return to the side following injury. Deployed at right centre-back. Allowed Solanke to peel off him for Spurs' opener. Made a great block to stop the hosts from going ahead. Grew into the game after a shaky start with some good challenges and defensive headers. Taken off in stoppage time with the score at 2-1 - can be proud of his efforts on his return.

Dan Burn - 8

Defended very well for the most part after picking up an early booking. Strong in the air and made some important blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall - 7

Had to stand up well to keep Brennan Johnson at bay. Wasn’t able to get forward as much as usual as Newcastle were penned in for the second half.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Played an important role in the build-up to Newcastle's second goal. Got involved more after a quiet start with his running proving important in stoppage time.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Grabbed another assist with a simple ball through to Gordon to equalise. Grabbed control of the game in the closing stages of the first half with a dominant midfield showing. Had to be clever in the second half with Newcastle under pressure.

Joelinton - 7

Fortunate not to be penalised for handball in the build-up to Gordon's equaliser but still made an important contribution to regain possession. Brought some good physicality but lacked quality on the ball at key moments. Booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy - 7

Put several good crosses into the box before setting up Newcastle's second goal. Well involved in the opening 45 but barely got a sniff after the break.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Made no mistake with a smart finish to quickly draw Newcastle level. Had a good chance to make it 2-1 but was denied by debutant Brandon Austin in the Spurs goal. Blazed a good opportunity over the bar and took a blow to his nose in the second half.

Alexander Isak - 7

Stroked a good opportunity wide from Jacob Murphy's cross. But found the net at the second attempt to score for the seventh successive Premier League game. A persistent threat in the first half but grew tired in the second.

Substitutes

Harvey Barnes - 6

On for Gordon 78: Got into some decent areas down the left. Had a good opportunity saved by Austin in stoppage time.

On for Isak 86: Brought some fresh legs on for the closing stages leading the line.

On for Murphy 86: Saw the game out.