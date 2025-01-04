Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sven Botman is back with the Newcastle United squad at Tottenham Hotspur and Eddie Howe believes he will be like ‘a new signing’ for the side.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 24-year-old is back in the Newcastle matchday squad for the first time since March 2024 after recovering from a serious ACL injury that required surgery. The Dutch defender has been back in full training for over a month with only a recent illness hampering his return to action.

But now he has been spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off against Spurs (12:30pm kick-off). Botman played 60 minutes for Newcastle Under-21s last month as well as a further two training ground practice matches.

The 24-year-old was declared ‘available’ by Newcastle head coach Howe. And The Magpies boss went on to admit Botman’s return during the January transfer window would feel like ‘a new signing’.

“It is a cliche but it's a good one,” Howe said. “It was the same with Sandro [Tonali] when he came back from his ban, although he'd been training with us and had been with us for a season, he was like a new signing.

“It gave the lads a big lift to have Sandy back available for selection and Sven will be exactly the same. He's been a massive player for us and a player the lads all like and like to play with, they have got total trust in him.

“So when he comes back into the group, it gives everyone a great feeling so [a new signing] is a good way of looking at it.”

Howe also claimed Botman was in his thoughts for an immediate return to the starting line-up at Spurs given the lack of centre-back options available to him. Fabian Schar is suspended for the match while Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth remain out injured.

Botman is in from the start at Spurs in what will be his first competitive outing in almost 10 months.