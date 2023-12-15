Newcastle United suspensions: Eddie Howe will be without Kieran Trippier against Fulham while three other players face a potential Premier League ban.

Newcastle United have three players walking a disciplinary tightrope with Kieran Trippier already suspended for Saturday's Premier League match against Fulham (3pm kick-off).

Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles are just one booking away from a one-match suspension in the Premier League. Joelinton and Lascelles both picked up their fourth bookings of the season in the 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Each player will have to avoid picking up a yellow card in the three upcoming league matches against Fulham, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest in order to avoid suspension.

Trippier was shown his fifth yellow card of the league season at Spurs and handed a one-match suspension in the Premier League which he will serve against Fulham. Any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one match.

Reflecting on Trippier's suspension, Howe told The Gazette: "It's a huge blow for us, Kieran is a standard for us really to get a level of consistent performance. We'll miss his quality.

“When he’s part of your biggest attacking threat every week yeah he’s a very difficult one to miss out. Even today he had his moments when he put in some really good crosses, particularly in the second half.

"He’s just an outstanding technician and we will certainly miss him against Fulham."

Joelinton is also at risk of suspension.

The 33-year-old is Newcastle's third player to be suspended in the Premier League this season after Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes each picked up five bookings. Gordon missed the 2-2 draw at West Ham United while Guimaraes sat out the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

On the booking front, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Sandro Tonali have two bookings. Tonali is currently suspended for betting offences but Burn and Schar could face a suspension if they were to be booked in all three of Newcastle's final league matches before the end of 2023.