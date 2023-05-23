Newcastle United star shares wise Sir Bobby Robson quote after securing Champions League qualification
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope shared some wise words from one of the club’s former managers after helping secure Champions League football.
Pope kept his first clean sheet in 10 matches as Newcastle drew 0-0 with Leicester City to pick up the point required to guarantee a top four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League group stage. It sees The Magpies return to the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.
It will be the third time the club has played in the competition and the first time since Sir Bobby Robson was manager.
As Newcastle charged for a top four spot over 20 years ago, Robson fittingly said: “We need one point to finish fourth, not beyond our wildest dreams, because we did have wild dreams but it’s probably slightly better than we expected. We’ve had a magnificent season.”
A very similar sentiment is shared over two decades later as Newcastle disrupted the top of the Premier League table to secure a top four finish against the odds. At the start of the season, Newcastle were tipped to finish in the lower top half of the table but have exceeded almost everyone’s expectations.
And after reaching the club’s target, Pope shared the famous ‘wild dreams’ quote from Robson on his personal Instagram account. The Newcastle goalkeeper is a boyhood Ipswich Town fan, where Robson is also regarded as a club legend.
Newcastle will now end their season away to two-time Champions League winners Chelsea on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). Chelsea, a traditional ‘big six’ side, are guaranteed to finish in the bottom half of the table this season and could be as many as 30 points behind The Magpies should they lose at Stamford Bridge this weekend.