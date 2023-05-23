Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe drops Chelsea starting XI hint

Injury-hit Eddie Howe is considering making changes to his Newcastle United starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Howe's third-placed side last night secured Champions League football after taking a point from a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Leicester City.

Joelinton aggravated an injury in the warm-up, while a number of other players are nursing minor problems.

And Howe – who has lost Joe Willock, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie to season-ending injuries – admitted after the game that there could be changes against 12th-placed Chelsea on Sunday when asked if sentiment would affect his team selection given that some players may leave the club in the summer.

United's head coach said: “I’ll have a look. I think there’s been a few players who have been playing with injuries, naturally, at this stage of the season.

“We haven’t got a huge squad. What you saw today was what we had fit and available (in terms of) senior professionals plus one or two younger players.

“I imagine there might be changes, because one or two players are struggling with injuries.”