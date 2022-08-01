Newcastle United player to miss start of season as Eddie Howe welcomes back Javier Manquillo

Javier Manquillo’s set to return to training at Newcastle United – but the news on Jonjo Shelvey is less promising.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 1st August 2022, 1:00 pm

Manquillo missed the club’s pre-season campaign with a groin injury which necessitated specialist treatment in Spain, but Eddie Howe hopes to have the defender back this week.

Read More

Read More
Sven Botman names ex-Newcastle United player who advised him on move to club

Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis, yet to feature this summer, are also making progress, but the comeback date of Shelvey – who suffered an injury against Benfica last week – is “unclear”, according to Eddie Howe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

United’s head coach said: “We hope Manquillo will train, and we hope Fernandez and Lewis won’t be too much longer after that. Shelvey’s unclear at the moment.”

Shelvey – who will trigger a one-year contract extension if he plays three more games – was forced off at the Estadio da Luz with a hamstring injury. Speaking at the time, Howe said: “Any injury would be a blow to him and for us, so fingers crossed it’s not bad.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Eddie HoweFederico FernandezSpain