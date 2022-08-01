Newcastle United player to miss start of season as Eddie Howe welcomes back Javier Manquillo

Manquillo missed the club’s pre-season campaign with a groin injury which necessitated specialist treatment in Spain, but Eddie Howe hopes to have the defender back this week.

Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis, yet to feature this summer, are also making progress, but the comeback date of Shelvey – who suffered an injury against Benfica last week – is “unclear”, according to Eddie Howe.

United’s head coach said: “We hope Manquillo will train, and we hope Fernandez and Lewis won’t be too much longer after that. Shelvey’s unclear at the moment.”

Shelvey – who will trigger a one-year contract extension if he plays three more games – was forced off at the Estadio da Luz with a hamstring injury. Speaking at the time, Howe said: “Any injury would be a blow to him and for us, so fingers crossed it’s not bad.”