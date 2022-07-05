Following the business done so far, what areas are still to strengthen, who are the club targeting and how much money do Newcastle still have left to spend?

These are the pressing questions with the Premier League season just a month away.

Newcastle United’s transfer business so far

Newcastle’s first confirmed signing of the transfer window was Galway United defender Alex Murphy. The teenager agreed terms to join United’s Under-23s set-up ahead of the new season.

He will play a farewell game for Galway on Friday before joining up with his new club next week.

Matt Targett was next through the door with his £15million transfer from Aston Villa confirmed before the transfer window had even opened. The 26-year-old impressed while on loan from Villa last season and completing a deal was always going to be a simple one for the club with the framework already in place.

United were then able to secure Nick Pope from Burnley for around £10million. The England international will provide direct competition for Martin Dubravka in goal and could potentially be the club’s new first choice for th new season.

After that, Newcastle were finally able to secure the signing of 22-year-old defender Sven Botman from Lille after a year-long transfer saga. The Magpies fought off interest from Serie A champions AC Milan to capture the Dutchman for a fee of around £35million.

On Monday, the club confirmed another youth signing with Jordan Hackett signing his first professional contract at the club after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

What is Newcastle’s transfer priority?

The Magpies have strengthened their defensive line considerably so far in 2022. In fact, they’d now be able to start an entirely new back four and goalkeeper based purely on their signings this year alone.

Now that area has been addressed, prime focus is on improving at the other end of the pitch.

Attacking players are now the priority. With Dwight Gayle deemed surplus to requirements, Newcastle have only two senior strikers in Chris Wood and Callum Wilson as it stands.

While Wilson is likely to remain Howe’s first choice striker for the upcoming season, the 30-year-old’s fitness remains a concerns as he has started just 40 out of a possible 83 matches since joining the club back in 2020.

And with Wood scoring just twice in 17 appearances since joining from Burnley in January, it is clear that reinforcements are needed to help Howe's side in the final third.

Who are the potential signings at Newcastle United?

Newcastle’s interest in signing Hugo Ekitike from Reims has halted despite the clubs agreeing a transfer fee for the 20-year-old forward last month.

The emerging target at the moment is Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The 22-year-old has been on Newcastle’s radar all summer but the club would have to smash their transfer record in order to land the Frenchman.

Having initially been put-off by Leverkusen’s £60million asking price, the German club’s stance has since softened slightly with director of football Simon Rolfes suggesting the club would listen to ‘large’ offers for the 22-year-old.

Armando Broja is also a target for Newcastle but Chelsea are understood to be in no rush to make a decision on the 20-year-old’s future. Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a name that isn’t going away as a potential Newcastle signing this summer despite the Magpies being quoted £60million for the England international.

Although attacking players are the priority, Howe is also looking to strengthen his midfield options. Having failed to convince Christian Eriksen to join as a free agent, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has since been linked though signing him could prove difficult with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also monitoring the Belgian’s situation.

Who will leave Newcastle United this summer?

Newcastle’s outgoing business has been rather quiet so far with Isaac Hayden joining Norwich City on loan and Freddie Woodman securing a permanent move to Preston North End.

Howe needs to offload several more players in order to make space for new signings in his squad for the upcoming season.

Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and Federico Fernandez are all into the final year of their contract at Newcastle and the club are hoping to move them on this summer.

Karl Darlow, Jeff Hendrick and Dwight Gayle have all been linked with Championship moves but all three are tied down to lucrative contracts which are likely to price out most second-tier sides. As we saw with Hayden, loan moves away remain a possibility.

Matty Longstaff and Elliot Anderson both enjoyed successful spells on loan in League Two last season and could be loaned out again following pre-season.

Long-serving players such as Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles remain part of Howe’s plans heading into the new season – but recent additions are likely to see them fall down the pecking order which may see them explore options elsewhere.

What is Newcastle United’s transfer budget this summer?

United have already spent the best part of £60million on three signings so far. A transfer budget in the region of £100million plus money generated from player sales has been reported but the figure is fluid in reality with Newcastle having to operate within the means of financial fair play regulations.

Players will have to be sold in order to generate additional money and squad places for new signings. But Newcastle can still make at least one more marquee (£30million+) signing before having to rely on cut-price deals and free-agents.