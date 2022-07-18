Newcastle played 1860 Munich on Friday afternoon with goals from Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes securing a comfortable 3-0 win in Saalfelden.

They then face Mainz 05 before returning to the UK and quickly heading out to Portugal for their second pre-season trip of the month that will see the side take on Benfica in Lisbon.

Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth is out in Austria answering the pressing questions surrounding the club and the latest transfer news from Austria…

NUFC v 1860 Munich

How has the Austria training camp gone for Newcastle so far?

It has been productive. They had a good workout against 1860 Munich, and the players have got through a lot of work on the training pitch. They’re tired, and they’ll be fatigued against Mainz 05, but that’s the idea.

Also, they’ve enjoyed their time off the pitch, and the new signings have had a good opportunity to get to know their team-mates.

Has Eddie Howe provided any further hints to Newcastle United's upcoming transfer business this summer?

Nothing seems to be close at this moment. Moussa Diaby is too expensive, and Jack Harrison could well be out of the club’s price range too. There’s still plenty of time, but the club’s operating in a difficult summer market.

What are the target areas that Newcastle still need to improve?

The two key areas are up front and out wide. The club desperately needs another striker to compete with Callum Wilson and Chris Wood for a place in the team, and a winger is a priority too.

Newcastle lost out on Hugo Ekitike to PSG, is that a blow for the club?

Yes, but the club moved on from that deal a while ago. Howe spoke yesterday about his admiration for Ekitike. United had done a lot of work on the deal, both in January and this summer, so there was obviously disappointment, but the fact he’s gone to Paris Saint-Germain shows the competition the club faces this summer.

Are there any new names Newcastle are actively pursuing at the moment?

The club’s working through its lists of targets, and Harrison, certainly, is a player Howe would like to sign, but it won’t be easy to get him given Leeds’ determination to keep him at Elland Road.

Why have several players not featured in Austria so far despite travelling with the squad?

There are a few minor injuries. Federico Fernandez has a calf problem, while Jamal Lewis isn’t yet in full training. Javier Manquillo’s getting specialist treatment for a groin injury in Spain, but he could join the group later this week.

How many further additions do you expect ahead of the new Premier League season?