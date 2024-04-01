Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal's UCL last 16 fixture this evening

Newcastle United are ready to ramp up their pursuit of Arsenal exile Aaron Ramsdale, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has become persona non grata at the Emirates this season. Despite almost helping Arsenal win the Premier League a year ago, Mikel Arteta brutally axed Ramsdale last summer.

David Raya arrived on loan from Brentford and is expected to sign permanently in the coming months. Initially, the move divided Gunners fans who felt as though Ramsdale was unfairly treated.

Arteta tried to downplay the situation when grilled by reporters - insisting he needed “two quality players” per position. However, the relationship has soured, with Ramsdale’s dad going public about the snub earlier in the campaign.

Recent weeks have also justified Arteta’s decision to drop the goalkeeper. Raya was the hero in the penalty shoot-out as Arsenal booked their Champions League quarter-final spot - just days after Ramsdale’s calamitous error almost cost them the game against Brentford.

Newcastle are now poised to make an approach for the keeper. Nick Pope has been the undisputed No.1 for Eddie Howe since his move from Burnley.

But a shoulder injury has ruled the 31-year-old out for most of the campaign - exposing the Magpies’ depth between the sticks. Martin Dubravka has conceded a staggering 33 goals in 15 games and received flak for Mohammed Kudus' goal in Newcastle’s 4-3 win over West Ham United.