Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has teased his return to action. Wilson has been out since suffering a pectoral injury in the dying stages of their win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in February.

Injury to Wilson was just the latest in a long line of fitness blows for Eddie Howe’s side who have just one fit out-and-out striker, Alexander Isak, to pick from. However, writing in his ‘leadership group’ column in the matchday programme ahead of Saturday’s clash with West Ham, Wilson teased that he was ‘slightly ahead’ of schedule and that he is aiming to return to action before the end of the campaign.

Wilson wrote: “Without giving away too much, I’m progressing nicely and things are going in the right direction. I’m on track in my recovery, if not slightly ahead of schedule, but with such a freak injury in the first place it’s a complex one to recover from so I have to make sure no corners are cut. But hopefully I should be back on the pitch before the end of the season.”

The Magpies are entrenched in a tight battle for European qualification after a tough season both on and off the field. Injury issues have ravaged the squad and threatened to derail what began as a very promising season.

Howe’s side now have nine games remaining to secure continental football and end the campaign on a high. Wilson has called upon his teammates to put away any doubts over tiredness to finish the season united and strongly: “I’ve not been out there training of late, but I’m around the dressing room, giving my support off the field as much as I can, and everyone seems in a good place.