Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Leo Sahar, 16, has been targeted by Newcastle as the club looks to improve its youth set-up. The Magpies are involved in ongoing negotiations for the England Under-16 international right-back, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager is highly-rated by Wolves and featured regularly for the club’s Under-18s side last season, scoring twice in 15 league appearances.

Wolves head of player development Darren Ryan told the club website: “Every time I watch [Sahar] playing for England he looks comfortable within the environment.

“We know how good he is technically and yes there are things he needs to improve on, but the more camps he’s on and the more call-ups he’s getting, the more comfortable he’s looking.

“His performances are really consistent with the under-18s and he’s getting opportunities now to train with the 21s on the school release days. It’s great to go and see him in that environment with some of the best players in the country.

“He’s been picked on a lot of recent camps because he’s very consistent. He’s performing for us and that’s being seen by the staff and coaches.”

In addition to Sahar, Newcastle are also looking to sign 14-year-old winger Michael Mills from Port Vale following a trial period.

United have made just one summer signing so far with 18-year-old forward Yankuba Minteh joining from Danish side Odense Boldklub before being loaned out to Dutch champions Feyenoord.

Since Dan Ashworth’s appointment as sporting director at Newcastle last summer, the club has made a significant investment into the academy infrastructure. The Magpies handed a debut to 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley in the Premier League at Chelsea last month while Under-21s players Dylan Stephenson, Jay Turner-Cooke, Joe White and Alex Murphy also featured for the first-team in friendly matches during the 2022-23 season.

Murphy was one of six teenage signings made by Newcastle during the 2022-23 campaign along with Charlie McArthur, Jude Smith, Jordan Hackett, Amadou Diallo and most notably Garang Kuol.

