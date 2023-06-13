We’re almost halfway through the month of June and there are already significant transfer updates seemingly emerging across the country.

Newcastle United are expected to be amongst the most active clubs in the English top flight this summer as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen ahead of their 2023/24 Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns. According to one report, the Magpies are ‘poised’ to sign a £15 million valued former Manchester City player.

Elsewhere, officials at St James’ Park may be interested to hear reports that Chelsea are planning to ‘offload’ a significant number of first team players, including some that have already been linked with moves to the North East. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, June 13:

Newcastle United ‘poised’ to sign £15m former Man City

Per a report from The Telegraph, Newcastle United are preparing to make a bid for German international midfielder Felix Nmecha as they look to start their summer recruitment. It is said that the Magpies have been tracking the Wolfsburg player for several months, having instructed scouts to focus on value for money signings in the Bundesliga.

Nmecha has also been linked with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in the past and a fee of around £15 million has been touted. The 22-year old, who represented England at youth level but has earned a senior cap for the German men’s national side, left the Etihad Stadium to move to the Bundesliga in 2021.

Chelsea ‘expected’ to offload players including Newcastle United linked players

As busy as Newcastle United are expected to be this summer it’s unlikely to be nearly as frantic at St James’ Park as it will be at Stamford Bridge. New Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino will begin his time in charge with a mass exodus of first team players, according to a report by Football.London.

