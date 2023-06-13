Newcastle United’s 6-1 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur has been named the Premier League’s best match of the season after a public vote. The game, which saw Newcastle score five uninterrupted goals in the first 21 minutes, defeated Arsenal’s late 3-2 victory over Bournemouth in the final to win the award.

The match beat stern competition from two Liverpool matches in the earlier rounds, including their 7-0 hammering of Manchester United and 4-3 win over Spurs. A campaign from Toon Polls, with help from Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi on Twitter, helped the Magpies to win this particular award.

At the weekend, Ghodoussi tweeted his support for the game and urged his fellow co-owners to join suit: He tweeted: “Can we all please vote for this one winning the best game of the season would be the cherry on top of an already incredible season @nufc#nufc@fun88 ⁦@jamiereuben⁩ ⁦@PIF_en⁩ ⁦@samfendermusic⁩ #premierleague”

The Magpies have also announced that Miguel Almiron’s stunning strike against Fulham at Craven Cottage had been named Goal of the Season. The strike beat off competition from Allan Saint-Maximin’s equaliser at Molineux back in August and Jacob Murphy for his tap-in at Goodison Park - a goal most remembered for Alexander Isak’s brilliant run and cross.