Napoli’s stunning season in Serie A means that Kim Min-jae, along with teammates Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, has been linked with a big money move to the Premier League this summer. The South Korean international has been one of the stars of Serie A and is unsurprisingly set to be one of the transfer stories of the summer.

But just who is he and what is the latest on Newcastle United, Manchester United and Chelsea’s reported interest in signing him this summer? Here, we take a look:

Who is Kim Min-jae?

Kim Min-jae is a 26-year-old defender who currently plays for Napoli. He has been capped 47 times by South Korea and helped his country be crowned champions at the 2018 Asian game.

Min-jae played for numerous clubs in his home country before moving to China in 2019. His time there lasted two years before he made the move to Europe, joining Fenerbahce in August 2021.

The defender impressed whilst in Turkiye and spent just one year at the club before moving to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last summer in a deal believed to be worth around £15m. Having made 45 appearances in all competitions for Luciano Spaletti’s side this season, Min-jae could now be set to make yet another move this summer.

Kim Min-jae helped Napoli lift the Scudetto last season.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United and Manchester United’s reported interest?

Both teams are in the market for a central defender this summer and Min-jae has emerged as a potential addition. The Red Devils have been heavily-linked with a move, however, Newcastle have also been mentioned as serious contenders for his signature.

Min-jae has a release clause of €50m, but clubs will have to be quick in order to trigger this with it reportedly set to expire next month. Newcastle and Manchester United would be able to afford this fee, however, they will also be anticipating stiff competition for his signature because PSG and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.