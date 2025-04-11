Kai Havertz of Arsenal and Lewis Hall of Newcastle United chase the ball during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed their first pre-season match of the summer - and it’s a big one.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle players will be preparing for the 2025-26 season by travelling to Singapore to face Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The tie will take place at the 55,000-capacity Singapore National Stadium on Saturday, July 27, the club have confirmed (kick-off time TBC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the first time the club have visited Singapore since 1996 when Kevin Keegan’s side played in front of a 50,000 crowd at the Old National Stadium in a 5-0 win over Singapore’s ‘S-League All Stars’. That match saw then world record signing Alan Shearer presented to the crowd before kick-off.

Eddie Howe reacts to Singapore pre-season v Arsenal announcement

On the pre-season trip, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "Pre-season is all about setting the right challenges to ensure we are ready for the new season. So we’re pleased to be playing against high-calibre opposition in an iconic stadium.

“Having Singapore as part of our pre-season will provide a special experience for supporters in Asia, and we’re looking forward to seeing them and playing in front of them in July.”

Newcastle set for PSR boost in pre-season

Like last year’s trips to Australia and Japan, Newcastle’s trip to Singapore this summer is commercially driven once again.

As chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be one of the standout pre-season matches taking place anywhere in Asia this summer,” Silverstone said. “The National Stadium in Singapore is a magnificent setting and we’re expecting a packed stadium given the love for the Premier League and for both clubs that exists across Asia.

"On the pitch, the team will have access to elite facilities, while off the pitch we have another wonderful opportunity to meet and engage with our supporters and partners in an exciting market.

“We want to thank the tour promoter TEG and the Singapore Tourism Board for inviting the club to be part of the Festival of Football.”

Newcastle set to announce more pre-season fixtures in Asia

In addition to Singapore, Newcastle are also in talks to face Tottenham Hotspur in South Korea in pre-season. Both Spurs and Arsenal will also be in Hong Kong this summer where they will take part in the first ever overseas North London derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle had considered Hong Kong as a potential pre-season destination before switching to Singapore. South Korea is likely to follow.

Newcastle will also have a pre-season training camp in Europe this summer with a return to Adidas HQ mooted before jetting out to Asia in late July.

Newcastle United v Arsenal head to head

Newcastle have been strong competition for Arsenal since Eddie Howe became manager. After losing 18 of 19 games against Arsenal prior to Howe’s appointment, Newcastle have now won five of their last eight under Howe against Mikel Arteta’s side.

In the three games against The Gunners already this season, Newcastle have won them all without conceding. A 1-0 win at St James’ Park in November was followed by 2-0 home and away wins in the Carabao Cup semi-final at the start of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle ended up winning the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium last month.