Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are exploring options regarding a summer pre-season tour.

A trip to the United States for a second successive summer was proposed with matches against Premier League sides on the East Coast previously under discussion. Newcastle travelled to Atlanta, New Jersey and Philadelphia last summer for the Premier League Summer Series match against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the Premier League Summer Series not taking place this year, Newcastle have so far been unable to secure any suitable friendlies or financial packages, with alternatives being explored. As previously reported, a trip to Asia is a possibility due to the club’s focus on a commercially driven pre-season tour.

Friendly matches in Japan are understood to be under consideration as the club eyes a lucrative commercial package.

In the summer of 2022, Newcastle had to scrap plans to go to America and arrange an alternative trip to Austria. The pre-season tour proved to be a big success ahead of United’s fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

While Newcastle players and staff would undoubtedly welcome a return to Austria, commercial pressures see long-haul options preferred by the club’s hierarchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will be travelling to Australia for a post-season friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur in Melbourne on May 22. They will then play an A-League All-Star XI on May 24.