Newcastle United's new predicted Premier League finish after Nottingham Forest win

Newcastle United picked up their second Premier League win of the season on Sunday thanks to goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday provided a much-needed boost to their stuttering Premier League campaign.

The Magpies beat the Tricky Trees 2-0 at St. James’ Park thanks to second-half goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade in a result that lifts them to 11th in the table. However, that result only leaves Newcastle on nine points and two victories from seven games so far, with three goalless draws and defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal holding them back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, there is renewed optimism on Tyneside after a commanding performance against Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Forest, and it’s done Newcastle’s Premier League prospects absolutely no harm.

Where will Newcastle United finish in the Premier League this season?

Football stats website Opta are now projecting Newcastle to finish sixth in the table, but also give them a relatively healthy 22.13% chance of once again qualifying for the Champions League and a 1.5% chance of winning their first top-flight league title since 1927.

The expected points table below (with title chances in brackets) predicts Newcastle to finish above the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth, but be pushed out of the top five by Crystal Palace, who only lost their first game this season against Everton on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal - 77.11 (44.23%) Liverpool - 74.91 (30.61%) Man City - 69.75 (14.32%) Chelsea - 61.53 (2.7%) Crystal Palace - 60.85 (2.66%) Newcastle - 58.71 (1.50%) Bournemouth - 57.65 (1.12%) Tottenham - 57.04 (1.10%) Aston Villa - 56.09 (0.74%) Brighton - 55.19 (0.64%) Everton - 51.13 (0.18%) Man Utd - 49.64 (0.14%) Brentford - 46.63 (0.02%) Fulham - 46.30% (0.03%) Nottingham Forest - 40.13 (0%) Sunderland - 39.50 (0%) Leeds United - 39.33 (0%) West Ham - 37.21 (0%) Wolves - 34.06 (0%) Burnley - 32.94 (0%)

Newcastle supporters will also be happy to see local rivals Sunderland down in 16th on Opta’s predicted table, with their chances taking a hit after losing to Manchester United on Saturday. Incidentally, even after that result, the Red Devils are still predicted to finish in 12th with 49.64 expected points, which would see them end in the bottom half in consecutive season for the first time in the Premier League era.

Curiously, Newcastle are still given a small chance of suffering relegation by Opta, though admittedly, a 0.58% probability is the sixth-lowest of any side and would represent a disaster and an unrivalled shock if it came to pass. Newcastle will now take a break as a number of their stars head off to international duty.

It’s a busy schedule for Eddie Howe’s men when they return, playing four games in 11 days against Brighton (away), Benfica (home), Fulham (home) and Tottenham (home) - the latter in the EFL Cup fourth round as Newcastle’s title defence continues.