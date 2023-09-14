Newcastle United predicted to secure Champions League by goal difference - Liverpool and Brighton to challenge
Newcastle United had been expected to miss out on Champions League football by experts, but that has changed despite a shaky start to the season.
Newcastle United are expected to secure Champions League football for another season come the end of the campaign but it would only be by the skin of their teeth.
That's according to bookmakers who are already predicting how the Premier League standings will finish after the opening few rounds of fixtures this season.
Despite a stuttering start from the Magpies, the number-crunchers believe that is more down to fixtures than form and expect Eddie Howe's side to bounce back over the course of the season and successfully compete on two fronts.
Over the summer, analysts drew up a similar table which had Newcastle United missing out on Champions League football altogether with Liverpool expected to surge back into the top four, however that has now changed.
Bookmakers still believe Jurgen Klopp will improve on last year's disappointing campaign but now look far from convinced with what Erik ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford.
In the latest ranking, the Red Devils are predicted to finish in sixth place, seven points behind Newcastle United. The most likely challengers for the Magpies' Champions League spot this term looks to be Brighton, who somehow look even stronger this year despite some major departures.
Here's how the experts think the Premier League table will play out come the end of the season.
1st - Manchester City, 88 pts
2nd - Arsenal, 76 pts
3rd - Liverpool, 72 pts
4th - Newcastle United, 71 pts
5th - Brighton, 71 pts
6th - Man Utd, 64 pts
7th - Spurs, 63 pts
8th - Brentford, 59 pts
9th - Aston Villa, 58 pts
10th - West Ham, 56 pts
11th - Crystal Palace, 50 pts
12th - Chelsea, 47 pts
13th - Fulham, 47 pts
14th - Nottingham Forest, 43 pts
15th - Bournemouth, 38 pts
16th - Wolves, 37 pts
17th - Everton, 35 pts
18th - Sheffield United, 29 pts
19th - Burnley, 28 pts
205h - Luton Town, 27 pts