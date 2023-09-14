Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are expected to secure Champions League football for another season come the end of the campaign but it would only be by the skin of their teeth.

That's according to bookmakers who are already predicting how the Premier League standings will finish after the opening few rounds of fixtures this season.

Despite a stuttering start from the Magpies, the number-crunchers believe that is more down to fixtures than form and expect Eddie Howe 's side to bounce back over the course of the season and successfully compete on two fronts.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Over the summer, analysts drew up a similar table which had Newcastle United missing out on Champions League football altogether with Liverpool expected to surge back into the top four, however that has now changed.

Bookmakers still believe Jurgen Klopp will improve on last year's disappointing campaign but now look far from convinced with what Erik ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford.

In the latest ranking, the Red Devils are predicted to finish in sixth place, seven points behind Newcastle United. The most likely challengers for the Magpies' Champions League spot this term looks to be Brighton, who somehow look even stronger this year despite some major departures.

Newcastle United will face stiff competition for the top four (Image: Getty Images)

Here's how the experts think the Premier League table will play out come the end of the season.

1st - Manchester City, 88 pts

2nd - Arsenal, 76 pts

3rd - Liverpool, 72 pts

4th - Newcastle United, 71 pts

5th - Brighton, 71 pts

6th - Man Utd, 64 pts

7th - Spurs, 63 pts

8th - Brentford, 59 pts

9th - Aston Villa, 58 pts

10th - West Ham, 56 pts

11th - Crystal Palace, 50 pts

12th - Chelsea, 47 pts

13th - Fulham, 47 pts

14th - Nottingham Forest, 43 pts

15th - Bournemouth, 38 pts

16th - Wolves, 37 pts

17th - Everton, 35 pts

18th - Sheffield United, 29 pts

19th - Burnley, 28 pts