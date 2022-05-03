Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Injury boost for NUFC
Callum Wilson has teased Newcastle United supporters about a potential return from injury in a cryptic Instagram post earlier today.
Wilson hasn’t featured for Newcastle since limping off during the draw with Manchester United in December, however, fans have remained hopeful that they will get to see their No.9. in action before the end of the campaign.
On Instagram, Wilson posted a montage of his six strikes for the Magpies this season, alongside a fully charged battery emoji and an hourglass, hinting that a return may not be too far away.
Newcastle travel to face Manchester City on Sunday before hosting Arsenal in their final home game of the season on Monday May 16.
Lingard’s Magpies preference
According to the Sun, Newcastle United is Jesse Lingard’s preferred destination for a move this summer.
They report that a move to the north east would be more appealing to Lingard as he ‘likes the look of [working with] Eddie Howe’.
Although the report also suggests that Lingard may be handed an opportunity to impress under new boss Erik Ten Hag, the 29-year-old looks destined to leave Old Trafford this summer.
Toon told to move for Zaha
Newcastle United should move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer - according to Darren Bent.
Zaha is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of next season, leading to rumours that the Eagles may allow him to leave this summer, rather than risk losing him on a free in a year’s time.
Bent believes that Newcastle would be a good destination for the Ivory Coast international who he describes as a ‘top player’:
“What is he, 30? I think Newcastle might be the place for him. If I’m Newcastle, I’m trying to get him because he’s a top player,” Bent told TalkSport. “But if he doesn’t leave this summer, then I think that’s him at Crystal Palace. Unless he moves this summer, I can see him staying at Palace for the rest of his career.”