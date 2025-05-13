Eddie Howe and Dean Huijsen | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Dean Huijsen this summer have reportedly been delivered a big blow.

A whole host of clubs have been linked with signing the young Spaniard this summer after a very impressive first season at the Vitality Stadium. After joining from Juventus last summer, Huijsen has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries as his stock in the game continues to rise.

Bournemouth paid just £12.6m to sign Huijsen last summer, with that fee potentially rising to £15m. The Cherries, if they sell the 20-year-old when the summer window opens as expected, will net £50m from his sale - cashing in a very tidy profit.

A £50m release clause in his contract means that any club interested in Huijsen can bypass negotiations with Bournemouth and negotiate straight with the player and his representatives. Newcastle United, who are in the market for a central defender this summer after missing out on Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi twelve months ago, have been linked with Huijsen, but a fresh report may have poured cold water on their hopes of landing his signature.

Premier League duo in ‘pole position’ for Dean Huijsen transfer

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sport Germany, Arsenal and Liverpool are leading the race for Huijsen this summer. Taking to X to provide an update on the situation surrounding Huijsen, Plettenburg wrote: ‘Understand that Arsenal and Liverpool are currently in pole position for Dean #Huijsen. A decision is expected soon. #LFC Real Madrid remain keen on him.

‘A move to Bayern appears unlikely at this stage, as time is not on their side. To sign Huijsen, Bayern would need to make some sales — which haven’t happened yet. That’s why their focus is currently on Jonathan Tah, who is available as a free agent. Huijsen’s £50m/€58m release clause can be paid in three instalments, as previously revealed.’

Huijsen will clearly not be short of options this summer and whilst St James’ park may not currently be at the top of his potential destinations, they will feel they are in with a chance of tempting him to the north east if they can secure Champions League qualification. One win in their next two matches, one of those against the Gunners on Sunday, will ensure a top-five Premier League finish and a return to the Champions League.

Newcastle United’s Dean Huijsen ‘alternative’

Elsewhere, speculation linking the Magpies with a move for Guehi continues to linger, even after being frustrated in their pursuit of the Eagles man last summer. A fee north of £60m was not enough to tempt Palace into selling their captain then, but Guehi is now on the verge of entering the final year on his contract at Selhurst Park - and the Eagles have a decision to make.

Losing Guehi on a free transfer next year is a very real possibility if he does not sign an extension - an eventuality that Palace will be determined to avoid. Newcastle United, meanwhile, are in a much better PSR position than they were a year ago and could reignite their interest in the England international.