Newcastle United & Premier League gossip: Magpies still up for sale as Marcus Rashford responds to Michael Owen criticism
Newcastle United are still up for sale despite rumours swirling suggesting Magpies owner Mike Ashley may choose to take the North East club off the market – according to reports.
Talks to sell the club have stalled since Bin Zayed Group’s interest cooled in the summer, however, the club remains up for sale with Ashley open to sensible offers.
Elsewhere in the Premier League, it’s rumoured Burnley are lining up a massive £9m January bid for Middlesbrough FC defender Nathan Wood.
A report in The Sun also suggests the England Under-18s player and has also been tracked by Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal.
Meanwhile, Manchester City have reportedly completed the £2.7mi (€3m) signing of Slobodan Tedic from Cukaricki when the transfer window reopens in January. The teenager has found the net four times in nine matches this campaign in Serbia’s SuperLiga.
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has responded to ex-Newcastle United forward Michael Owen's claim that he is not a natural goalscorer.
“He [Owen] can only go on what he sees," Rashford said to the Manchester Evening News. "Whereas the people around me [know]. Especially when I was younger, the reason why you started playing is because you see things that you like.
“For me, it was goals and watching exciting people doing exciting things with the ball.
"So, the important thing is what I know. I know what I want, what I want to become and what I will become if I keep my mind on it.”