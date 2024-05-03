Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Clattenburg has resigned from his role as Nottingham Forest’s refereeing consultant.

The former Premier League referee was appointed in the unique role back in February but has since faced controversy and criticism. Forest have publicly hit out at several decisions that have gone against them this season, most notably following the 2-0 defeat against Everton last month.

After the match, Forest’s official X account posted: “Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept. We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options." The tweet has been subject to an FA investigation with Clattenburg also doubling down on the criticism.

“One of these errors would have been bad enough,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column. “Three was a joke, and that is why Nottingham Forest were left feeling victimised after another defeat in which zero big decisions went their way.”

Forest currently sit two points above Luton Town and the relegation zone having been deducted four points for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville publicly called for Clattenburg to resign after the incident. And the former referee, who is a Newcastle United fan, has now confirmed his resignation in an official statement.

Clattenburg felt his presence has ‘caused unintended friction’ between Forest and other participants.

A statement posted on the Nottingham Forest website from Clattenburg read: “This is to announce that I will no longer be providing match analysis services to NFFC.

“Since February this year, I have been proud to have done so under a consultancy agreement between NFFC and Referee Consultant Ltd.

“I performed my services under the consultancy agreement in good faith, to the best of my abilities and in the hope of using my extensive experience as a match official to help NFFC understand how decisions in relation to key match incidents are made amid the workings of VAR.

“However, it is now clear that the existence and performance of these consultancy services has caused unintended friction between NFFC and other participants, to the extent that it has become more of a hindrance than help to NFFC. It has also led to the unmerited targeting of me, personally, by certain participants and pundits.

“Such reactions and outcome was not expected and is regrettable, as it is my sincere belief that there is a place for and value in such a role in the modern game.