The future of former Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney is likely to become one of the stories of the summer transfer window as several clubs consider moves for the Brentford star.

Speculation over where Toney could find himself on day one of next season were already dominating the headlines prior to his return from the long-term suspension he received for breaching gambling regulations earlier this season. Since marking his return with a goal in a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest, Toney has found the net on three more occasions - although has not scored since a 4-1 defeat against Liverpool in February.

Toney will enter the final year of his current deal with the Bees during the summer months and manager Thomas Frank has already delivered mixed messages about what could lie ahead for the man who made four senior appearances during a three-year stay at St James Park.

Speaking in February, he said: "I would love him to stay forever, but the reality is he has one year left on his contract. He's been pretty open about playing for a top club in the future, so there's a couple of scenarios. He leaves in the summer, he leaves in the winter, or he stays until the end. If he leaves whenever, it would be fantastic to see him for a top club."

Football Transfers have now reported Manchester United are not pursuing any deal for Toney and are now ‘exploring alternative options’ - and that has left the way open for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to battle it out to sign the two-times capped England international during the summer transfer window.

Red Devils star eyes Ronaldo reunion

The form of Casemiro has provoked much debate amongst Manchester United supporters - with the Brazilian’s latest display provoking anger from pundits and fans alike.

Thrust into a role as an emergency centre-back in Monday’s visit to Crystal Palace, the Brazilian veteran was part of a disastrous night for Erik ten Hag’s side as they crashed to a heavy defeat at Selhurst Park. There is now speculation suggesting the former Real Madrid man will be allowed to depart during the summer transfer window as the Red Devils look to trim their wage bill and refresh their squad.

TeamTalk have claimed the Old Trafford club are keen to clear Casemiro’s reported £350,000-a-week wage and are ‘trying to find a buyer’ for the midfielder as soon as possible.