The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will take place in the United States this summer with Chelsea and Manchester City set for a major financial boost as a result.

Newcastle United’s Premier League and Champions League qualification rivals Man City and Chelsea will compete in the expanded 32-team Club World Cup tournament featuring club teams from around the world. The FIFA Club World Cup previously featured six teams who had won their respective confederation’s major continental tournament as well as the winners of the host nation’s domestic league.

Manchester City are the defending champions of the Club World Cup, having won the 2023 edition on the back of their Champions League win the same year.

But the reformed 32-team tournament taking place between June 14 and July 13 across the United States is set to land those involved a significant financial boost.

How to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup?

Unlike the previous editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, clubs no longer need to win their respective confederation’s tournament in order to qualify for the competition.

UEFA have been allocated 12 slots for the tournament, CONMEBOL (South America) have six slots, CONCACAF (North and Central America), CAF (Africa) and AFC (Asia) have four slots each while OFC (Oceania) and the hosts have one slot.

The winners of the Champions League between 2021 and 2024 qualify for the tournament automatically. As Chelsea won the competition in 2021 and Manchester City won it in 2023, they qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup along with 2022 and 2024 winners Real Madrid. The remaining slots are filled by non-winners with the highest coefficient rankings over the same period.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg fill the remaining UEFA slots.

The four Copa Libertadores from 2021 to 2024 - Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo - also qualify along non-winners River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Al Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al Ain qualified as AFC Champions League winners with Ulsan HD the best-ranked non-winner. Al Ahly qualified as three-time winners of the CAF Champions League along with 2021-22 winners Wydad AC with Espérance de Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns qualifying as the best-ranked non-winner African sides.

Of the four OFC Champions League winners between 2021 and 2024, Auckland City were awarded a qualification spot as the best ranked side. Lionel Messi’s MLS Side Inter Miami, qualified as hosts of the competition.

There is still one remaining slot left to be filled from CONCACAF. 2023 CONCACAF Champions League winners León were removed from competing in the tournament as they violated FIFA’s ownership ruled by having the same owners as 2024 CONCACAF Champions League winners, Pachuca. Only one club was allowed to participte with Pachuca entering alongside Monterrey, Seattle Sounders and another club yet to be announced.

How much prize money will FIFA Club World Cup teams get?

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be the most lucrative top level football tournament in history with FIFA confirming the winners will receive just shy of £100million in prize money.

Chelsea and Manchester City will also receive up to £30million just for participating with win and draw bonuses also handed out from an additional £369million prize pool. £1.56million is handed out for a win and £780,000 for a draw.

How could Newcastle United qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup?

With two of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals set for a major cash injection this summer, The Magpies will be striving to get involved in the FIFA Club World Cup in the future as it would come as a major boost in their battle against Premier League and UEFA financial rules.

But participation seems a long way off at this stage as Newcastle would not only have to qualify for the Champions League but either win it or be one of the top-performing teams in the competition over a four-year period.

But the club could make a big step in the right direction this season by finishing in the Champions League places. They currently sit one point off Man City and the top five as things stand with a game in hand.

Newcastle earned around £30million in prize money for competing in the Champions League back in 2023-24.