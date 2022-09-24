Newcastle United plotting fresh James Maddison bid

Newcastle haven’t given up hope of signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison after failing to land him in the summer.

It is understood that Newcastle submitted bids for the 25-year-old worth up to £50million over the summer which were rejected by Leicester.

James Maddison of Leicester City reacts after the final whistle in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maddison is one of the few Foxes players to come away with any credit following their dismal start to the Premier League season with three goals and one assist to his name so far.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are planning to submit a fresh bid for Maddison in January.

Leicester value the player at £60million but they could be pressured to sell should their poor start to the season continue.

Maddison’s contract at the King Power is set to expire at the end of next season.

Newcastle United Women go goal crazy to progress in cup

Newcastle United Women progressed to the first round of the FA Women's National League Cup following a comprehensive 9-1 win at Lincoln City Women on Saturday afternoon.

Hat-tricks from Lauren Robson and Georgia Gibson, an own goal and further strikes from substitute Lois Greenslade and Katie Barker saw the Lady Magpies run riot at the LNER Stadium.

Jess Rousseau scored Lincoln’s only goal of the game in the first half.