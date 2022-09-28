Newcastle United's 'exciting' transfer target

Kuol – who made his senior Australia debut this week – is understood to have agreed terms on a move to the club.

If the proposed January move goes through, the West Coast Mariners forward, needing a work permit to play in England, would be loaned out to a club on the continent for the second half of the season.

Newcastle United target Garang Kuol poses for a photo with Australia fans.

Kuol came off the bench for Australia against Wood’s New Zealand team on Sunday, and the Newcastle striker was asked about his club’s interest in the 18-year-old during the international break.

“I haven’t seen him play, but I’ve heard a lot about him over the week or two, with the link,” Wood told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I’m sure he’s a very exciting talent if a club like us are looking at him, especially with where the club’s going to go in the next few years.”

Kuol spoke about his first call-up earlier this month.

“I think at this level of being an athlete, mentality is key,” said Kuol. “Regardless of age, if you just go in full guns blazing wanting to prove yourself, and be ruthless, you can achieve whatever you want.

"It’s a huge privilege to be here. It’s a proud moment for me and my family. I just want to prove myself and keep moving forward.”