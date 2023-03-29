Newcastle United provide major fitness update and confirm player available to face Man United
Newcastle United have confirmed the return of a key player to training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester United at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).
Sven Botman returned to the Newcastle training ground after missing two matches while on international duty with Netherlands due to suspected food poisoning. The 23-year-old was denied a first senior cap for his country and was forced to withdraw from his national squad.
The £35million Magpies defender sat out the 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat against France on Friday and the 3-0 win over Gibraltar on Monday night before returning to training with his club on Tuesday morning. A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claimed Botman was one of five Netherlands players to have fallen ill after consuming a chicken curry last Wednesday.
With concerns over Botman’s fitness ahead of the return to Premier League action against Man United, having him back in training so soon will come as a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s side. The Magpies will also be boosted by the return of Joelinton from a two-match suspension with the club’s official Twitter account posting a photo of the Brazilian in training along with the caption: “Available for selection again this weekend.”
January signing Anthony Gordon also has a chance of making the squad this weekend after missing the last two matches due to an ankle injury. The match is likely to come too soon for Miguel Almiron following a thigh injury while Nick Pope and Allan Saint-Maximin are expected to be available after minor niggles.