News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
25 minutes ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
19 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
22 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
1 day ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million

Newcastle United provide major fitness update and confirm player available to face Man United

Newcastle United have confirmed the return of a key player to training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester United at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 29th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Sven Botman returned to the Newcastle training ground after missing two matches while on international duty with Netherlands due to suspected food poisoning. The 23-year-old was denied a first senior cap for his country and was forced to withdraw from his national squad.

The £35million Magpies defender sat out the 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat against France on Friday and the 3-0 win over Gibraltar on Monday night before returning to training with his club on Tuesday morning. A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claimed Botman was one of five Netherlands players to have fallen ill after consuming a chicken curry last Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
‘I’d always try’ – Newcastle United star gives honest response to being left out...
Most Popular

With concerns over Botman’s fitness ahead of the return to Premier League action against Man United, having him back in training so soon will come as a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s side. The Magpies will also be boosted by the return of Joelinton from a two-match suspension with the club’s official Twitter account posting a photo of the Brazilian in training along with the caption: “Available for selection again this weekend.”

January signing Anthony Gordon also has a chance of making the squad this weekend after missing the last two matches due to an ankle injury. The match is likely to come too soon for Miguel Almiron following a thigh injury while Nick Pope and Allan Saint-Maximin are expected to be available after minor niggles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Joelinton (L and Sven Botman of Newcastle United look dejected after the Manchester United second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Joelinton (L and Sven Botman of Newcastle United look dejected after the Manchester United second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Joelinton (L and Sven Botman of Newcastle United look dejected after the Manchester United second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Man UnitedPremier LeagueNetherlandsGibraltar