Newcastle United provide major fitness update and confirm player available to face Man United

Sven Botman returned to the Newcastle training ground after missing two matches while on international duty with Netherlands due to suspected food poisoning. The 23-year-old was denied a first senior cap for his country and was forced to withdraw from his national squad.

The £35million Magpies defender sat out the 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat against France on Friday and the 3-0 win over Gibraltar on Monday night before returning to training with his club on Tuesday morning. A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claimed Botman was one of five Netherlands players to have fallen ill after consuming a chicken curry last Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With concerns over Botman’s fitness ahead of the return to Premier League action against Man United, having him back in training so soon will come as a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s side. The Magpies will also be boosted by the return of Joelinton from a two-match suspension with the club’s official Twitter account posting a photo of the Brazilian in training along with the caption: “Available for selection again this weekend.”

January signing Anthony Gordon also has a chance of making the squad this weekend after missing the last two matches due to an ankle injury. The match is likely to come too soon for Miguel Almiron following a thigh injury while Nick Pope and Allan Saint-Maximin are expected to be available after minor niggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad