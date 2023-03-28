Having spent over £600million on players so far this season, Chelsea will have to sell players in order to raise the ‘substantial amounts’ of money required in order to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules, according to The Times. And seven players have been labelled ‘at risk’ of being offloaded in the summer.

Among those players include several players who have attracted interest from Newcastle. England midfielder Conor Gallagher is among them – the Magpies enquired about loaning the 23-year-old earlier in the season along with Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who are also at risk of being sold.

Contract rebel Mason Mount has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle as well as Liverpool and is another player Chelsea could be forced to sell. Hakim Ziyech, another player loosely linked with The Magpies in January, is likely to be sold having started just six league games this season.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and defender Trevoh Chalobah complete the seven player list.

Whether Newcastle will be tempted to make a move for any of the aforementioned players remains to be seen. With Chelsea wanting to raise funds, permanent transfers will be preferred to loans.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea owner looks on prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

And The Magpies are looking to strengthen their midfield options this summer with Mount, Gallagher, Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek being monitored.