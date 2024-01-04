Newcastle United transfers: The latest on Kavlin Phillips and transfer news in the early days of the January window.

Our Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr answers some key questions at the start of the January transfer window.

What is the transfer state of play for Newcastle United heading into the January window?

Sorry to pour cold water on things just four days into the transfer window, but it looks likely to be a relatively quiet one as things stand. The previous two January transfer windows under Eddie Howe have been quite contrasting based on the club's position in the Premier League table.

January 2022 was about getting quality players in to help the club survive in the Premier League while January 2023 was a far quieter window which saw the club sign Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby while sitting in the top four. Both Gordon and Ashby had been targeted by Newcastle in the previous window before being successfully revisited in the January.

The point I'm trying to make is that this transfer window is likely to be more in keeping with January 2023 rather than the first window under Howe. This is despite Newcastle heading into 2024 with a squad ravaged by injuries and in poor form.

Newcastle went big with the summer signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento for a combined price of around £125million while also agreeing to pay Chelsea £28million for teenager Lewis Hall, subject to performance-related criteria. The club have been unfortunate that Barnes and Tonali in particular have made a negligible impact due to injury and suspension.

Tino Livramento has been far and away Newcastle's biggest success story of the summer transfer window but has still only made six Premier League starts for The Magpies. Every transfer is a gamble and Newcastle will have to pay the price for a largely unsuccessful summer transfer window (in the short-term at least), with limited spending this January due to FFP regulations.

What deals could get done for Newcastle United this January?

Kalvin Phillips is a deal Newcastle have revisited from the summer and they will look to agree a loan deal with Manchester City this month. The Magpies' need for a number 6 midfielder has intensified in recent weeks with a distinct lack of cover provided for Newcastle's back four and goalkeeper, who have conceded 18 goals in the last eight games in all competition.

A deal for Phillips could prove difficult with Man City understood to be wanting a significant loan fee of around £7million for the 28-year-old England international. After limited playing time at Manchester City since the start of last season, Phillips would also want assurances over starts.

The former Leeds man would be a short-term replacement for the absent Tonali, whose season is already over. Newcastle will also continue to monitor goalkeepers in the absence of Nick Pope.

Despite Martin Dubravka's impressive display against Liverpool on Monday night, The Magpies have lost seven of their last eight games since Pope's injury. Free agent David De Gea has been linked along with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, who worked with Howe previously at AFC Bournemouth.

What areas do Newcastle United need to strengthen?

In addition to a goalkeeper and midfielder, there remains a striker hole left by Chris Wood's departure to Nottingham Forest last January. While Newcastle didn't feel the impact of it in the second half of last season, the lack of a natural third-choice striker has taken its toll this campaign with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak both suffering with their fitness.

Isak has even had to play through injury due to a lack of natural quality options. Newcastle neglected to sign a striker in the summer to prioritise other positions and have suffered as a result.

Although there has been little noise surrounding any striker signings this month, it would certainly be prudent of the club to look at the possibility of bringing in another striker to aid Wilson and Isak. It may not strengthen the starting line-up directly, but a fresh option for Howe to bring off the bench could prove to be a real asset.

Newcastle's left-back position is one often scrutinised. With everyone fully fit, Newcastle have Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo and Matt Ritchie all technically capable of playing in the position, yet it remains a problem area.

An upgrade on Burn is almost certainly required in the near future, but the club may already have one in Livramento, albeit playing out of position. Given they are also trying to mould Hall into a more defensive-minded left-back and are likely to pay £28million for the 19-year-old at the end of the season, another player in that position won't be a priority this window.

Another position that has been in glaring need of bolstering is the right wing. Injuries to Barnes and Jacob Murphy have limited Howe's options out wide this season and Miguel Almiron's form has been impacted.

The Paraguayan went through a purple patch last season and ended the campaign with 11 Premier League goals. He has already scored five this season but his performances have dipped since picking up a hamstring injury at Bournemouth in November.

Far more consistency is needed on the right wing if the Magpies want to progress. This month may be too soon for an upgrade, but it will certainly be in the club's medium-term thoughts.

Which players could leave Newcastle United this January?

In terms of Newcastle's first-team, Howe will want to keep the vast majority of his players together this month given his side's injury situation. The club will listen to offers for Javier Manquillo but that is dependent on offers coming in as the Spaniard is currently out injured and out of contract in the summer.

Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Loris Karius, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth and Mark Gillespie are also out of contract at the end of the season. Some have options to extend their stay beyond the current campaign without signing a new deal, but it does leave the club vulnerable to sides outside of England swooping in to agree pre-contract deals.