WATCH: Newcastle United star Joelinton sings his own chant in heartwarming video

Joelinton is now a fan favourite at St James’s Park

Newcastle United supporters’ song for Joelinton highlighted the Brazilian’s transformation under Eddie Howe.

The chant, to the tune of She’s Electric by Oasis goes: “He’s Brazilian, he only cost £40million, and we think he’s ******* brilliant, he’s Joelinton.”

Joelinton was named as Newcastle’s Player of the Season in 2021-22 following a string of impressive displays after Howe opted to move him into a midfield role.

A once disparaged figure on Tyneside is now one of the most lauded and his appearance on the Cast FC podcast is only going to make him more endeared by the Newcastle fan base.

Upon request, Joelinton chanted his own song - careful to omitt the expletive.

The video, which you can watch below, was accompanied by the caption (translated from Portuguese): “He was a striker and became a midfielder.