UEFA Champions League make Newcastle United statement after 8-0 win

The Champions League official Twitter account has reacted to Newcastle United’s emphatic 8-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
After Newcastle opened their Champions League group stage campaign with a 0-0 draw at AC Milan on Tuesday night, Eddie Howe’s side travelled to Sheffield United and picked up their biggest ever away league win.

Goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak also marked a Premier League record for the most individual goalscorers in a game from the same side. The win takes Newcastle up to eighth in the Premier League table, keeping a third consecutive clean sheet in the process.

And with Newcastle now back competing in Europe’s elite club competition, their activity has been monitored by the Champions League official Twitter account.

Following the 8-0 win, the UEFA Champions League account tweeted: “ 8-0 [mind-blown emoji] Newcastle dominant [clapping emoji].”

Newcastle will be back in Champions League action at home to Paris Saint-Germain on October 4 (8pm kick-off). It will be the club’s first home game in the competition in over 20 years.

The Magpies will then host Borussia Dortmund in the group stage on October 25 (8pm kick-off) before making their next European away trip to Germany on November 7 (5:45pm kick-off).

