Newcastle United’s staggering £570m squad value ranked alongside Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Newcastle United’s 2023-24 squad has been valued in the top 10 most expensive in world football at the moment.
Newcastle’s squad has seen significant investment over the past four transfer windows since being taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund with its value raising to a staggering £570million.
Of that £570million, Newcastle’s goalkeepers cost a combined £18.1million with defenders costing the club £129.3million, midfielders costing £225.1million and fowards costing £197.5million.
CIES Football Observatory has ranked the top 100 clubs in world football based on squad costs in transfer fees with The Magpies’ squad placing ninth overall.
The top of the rankings are dominated by Premier League clubs with Manchester United leading the way with a squad valued at almost £1billion. Chelsea are second with a squad value of £977.9million with Manchester City third at £898.5million.
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are fifth, sixth and seventh with squads assembled for £720.9million, £714.9million and £664million respectively.
Outside of the Premier League, only Real Madrid (eighth) and Paris Saint-Germain (fourth) have a more expensively assembled squad than Newcastle. West Ham United complete the top 10 behind Newcastle with a squad value of £435.5million.
The Magpies’ squad cost more than the likes of Bayern Munich (£414.8milion, 12th), Juventus (£407.9million, 13th) and Barcelona (£323.4million, 19th).
Luton Town are the only Premier League side not to make it into the top 100 with their squad value standing at less than £40million, around £90million less than the second lowest valued Premier League squad Sheffield United (£128.5million, 53rd).
Aston Villa (£419.1million, 11th), Everton (£360.4million, 14th) and Nottingham Forest (£314.7million, 20th) are the other English sides to make up the top 20.
Leicester City have the most expensive squad outside of any top division with their £242.3million squad ranking the Championship outfit 26th overall. Southampton and Leeds United are not far behind with squad values of £196.6million and £194.9million leaving them 34th and 35th respectively.
Al Hilal’s summer transfer splurge which saw them sign the likes of Neymar and Aleksandar Mitrović has the Saudi Pro League side ranked 18th with a squad value of £329.4million, making it the most expensive squad outside of Europe.
Top 20 most expensive squads in world football
1. Man Utd £991.7million
2. Chelsea £977.9million
3. Manchester City £898.5million
4. PSG £862.3million
5. Arsenal £720.9million
6. Tottenham £714.9million
7. Liverpool £664million
8. Real Madrid £610.5million
9. Newcastle £570million
10. West Ham £435.5million
11. Aston Villa £419.1million
12. Bayern £414.8million
13. Juventus £407.9million
14. Everton£360.4million
15. RB Leipzig £344.1million
16. Napoli £338million
17. Atlético Madrid £333.7million
18. Al-Hilal £329.4million
19. Barcelona £323.4million
20. Nottingham Forest £314.7million
The full list of squads ranked by cost of combined transfer fees can be found at football-observatory.com/WeeklyPost430.