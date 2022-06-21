The club is looking to sign a goalkeeper in the window – and has held talks over a move for Nick Pope. The 30-year-old – who has a year left on his Turf Moor contract – is expected to leave Turf Moor this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Pope – who hopes to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November – would cost around £10million. Pope would challenge No.1 Martin Dubravka – who missed the start of last season through injury – for a place in Eddie Howe’s team.

United have already signed defender Matt Targett this summer. The club activated a clause in the 26-year-old’s loan deal last season to make his move permanent for £15million.

Newcastle are also trying to sign Stade de Reim striker Hugo Ekitike and Lille defender Sven Botman.

United’s move for Pope comes with No.2 Karl Darlow, 31, linked with Middlesbrough – and Freddie Woodman set to leave the club in search of first-team football. Woodman, 25, is wanted by Preston North End after a spell on loan at Bournemouth.

Darlow, meanwhile, has found his opportunities limited by the form of 33-year-old Dubravka, who spoke to the Gazette about his future late last season.

“If you see the change now, and ambitions of the club, you want to be part of it,” the Slovakia international.