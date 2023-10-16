Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle trio Paul Dummett, Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy have been pictured training together at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai during the international break. Striker Callum Wilson was also spotted training individually after recently recovering from a hamstring injury.

This comes after Wilson was snubbed for an England call-up following his injury and Elliot Anderson was left out of the Scotland squad following his withdrawal during the last international break amid uncertainty over his international allegiance.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dummett posted an image of himself training alongside Murphy and Anderson on Instagram along with the caption: “Working hard during the break 🇦🇪 @nas_sc.”

Wilson also posted an image of himself out in Dubai with the caption: “You get what you work for, not what you wish for.”

The Newcastle players are no strangers to the state-of-the-art sports complex in Dubai having previously visited it as part of a warm-weather training camp under Eddie Howe.

“It’s one of the best training arenas in the world,” said The Magpies boss when previously visiting the training centre. “First-class facilities, a world-class pitch and the facilities around the pitch are second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took the boys in the altitude chamber which they really enjoyed – swimming pool, cryotherapy chambers – we utilised everything we could to help the players.